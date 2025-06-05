The Cleveland Cavaliers are not wasting time as they prepare for the 2025 NBA Draft.

With two second-round picks in hand, the team recently worked out Temple forward Steve Settle III, a 6-foot-10 sharpshooter who could quietly become one of this year’s late steals.

Settle is not your typical big man.

He spent his first three collegiate seasons at Howard before transferring to Temple, where he turned heads this past season. In 31 games, he averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and an impressive 41.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc on over three attempts per game.

His length, mobility, and ability to space the floor make him an intriguing prospect, especially for a Cavaliers team looking to add firepower to its rotation.

The Cavaliers wrapped up the 2024–2025 season with a league-best 64 wins and finished as the top seed in the East. The regular season was a showcase of dominance behind the star power of Donovan Mitchell, the steady playmaking of Darius Garland, and the two-way presence of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

But the playoffs told a different story. Cleveland fell to Indiana in just five games during the Eastern Conference Semifinals, struggling with injuries and a lack of scoring options off the bench.

That playoff exit exposed one of the few weaknesses in Cleveland’s roster. While the team has a strong starting five, the bench unit often struggled to keep pace, especially when it came to shooting and versatility.

This is where Settle could come in. His height gives him the ability to shoot over smaller defenders, while his smooth stroke and defensive upside add value as a potential low-risk, high-reward pickup.

Settle does come with some concerns. He is already 24 years old and weighs only 180 pounds, which could limit his physicality at the pro level. But the Cavs, now operating under tighter financial restrictions, are in search of cost-effective contributors who can fit into a winning system. A player with Settle’s size, shooting, and college experience may be exactly what they need.

Whether taken with the 49th or 58th pick or signed afterward as an undrafted free agent, Settle is a name to watch as Cleveland builds toward another deep postseason run.