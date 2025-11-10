The Cleveland Cavaliers have released a statement to mourn the loss of the iconic Lenny Wilkens, who passed away on Sunday at his home at the age of 88:

“The Cleveland Cavaliers are deeply saddened by the passing of Lenny Wilkens, a celebrated and legendary figure whose impact on our franchise and the game of basketball will never be forgotten,” the statement begins.

“Wilkens' connection to the Cavaliers was felt on both sides of the court. As a player, he served as the team’s point guard from 1972 to 1974, earning NBA All-Star honors in 1973. He later returned as head coach from 1986 to 1993, guiding the Cavaliers to the playoffs in five of his seven seasons and setting the franchise record for most regular-season coaching wins with 316—a mark that still stands today.

“On March 26, 2022, he was inducted into the Cavaliers Wall of Honor. Beyond his tenure in Cleveland, his legacy extends across the basketball world. Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as both a coach and player, Wilkens was also recognized as one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players and one of the league’s 15 greatest coaches of all time—an honor that reflects his influence on the game.

“Wilkens embodied leadership, class, and a passion for the game. A true Cleveland sports icon, he inspired legions of players, coaches and fans across Northeast Ohio and he will forever be part of Cleveland Cavaliers history. Our hearts and sincere condolences are with his wife, Marilyn; their children, Leesha, Randy and Jamee, and all those whose lives he touched,” the statement concludes.

Wilkens spearheaded some of the most memorable teams in the organization's history, which consisted of legends such as Mark Price, Brad Daugherty, Larry Nance, Craig Ehlo, and John “Hot Rod” Williams.

Article Continues Below

If it weren't for Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls having their number, those Cleveland teams could've been well on their way to NBA Finals gold.

“I feel good about it,” Wilkens said of his time in Cleveland at the Cavs Wall of Honor induction ceremony in March 2022. “These were some of the best fans I ever played for or coached in front of. They were so supportive of us all the time, and that to me is important because you have to give back to the community. If you give back to the community, it'll come back to you.”

A Hall-of-Fame talent and strategist, Wilkens' career spanned across seven different franchises and six cities. Wilkens said he drew his inspiration from Father Thomas Mannion, his CYO coach, and Jackie Robinson, whom he called his role models.

“I was always told that we should make some place better than when we got there,” Wilkens said. “That's been a motto of my life: help other people believe that they can make a difference in the world.”