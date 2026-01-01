The Anaheim Ducks announced Wednesday that veteran winger Frank Vatrano will miss approximately six weeks after suffering a fractured shoulder during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. The injury occurred in a 6–1 loss, when Vatrano lost his footing and crashed awkwardly into the boards. He exited the game immediately and did not return. Anaheim initially labeled the issue as an upper-body injury, and Vatrano subsequently missed Monday’s game against the San Jose Sharks before the team revealed the full diagnosis.

Based on the announced recovery window, Vatrano is likely to miss the remainder of January and could return sometime before mid-February. The timeline also places his availability in question through the NHL’s Olympic break. The Ducks placed the 31-year-old on injured reserve as he begins the recovery process.

Through 38 games of the 2025–26 season, Vatrano has recorded three goals and three assists for six points, along with 36 penalty minutes. Compared to previous seasons, his numbers have clearly dropped as he scored at least 20 goals in each of his first three years with Anaheim and is coming off a 37-goal, 60-point campaign in 2023–24. During the current stretch, he has just one goal in his last 24 games. Though the goals haven’t been there, he’s still made his presence felt physically with 67 hits and 24 blocked shots, ranking second on the team among forwards in both categories.

Vatrano is in his fourth season with the Ducks and his 11th NHL season overall. In 683 regular-season games with Anaheim, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and New York Rangers, he has 184 goals and 138 assists for 322 points. With the Ducks alone, he has produced 83 goals and 69 assists for 152 points in 282 games. He has also appeared in 34 Stanley Cup Playoff games, recording seven goals and nine assists.

Contractually, Vatrano is playing the first year of a three-year extension he signed on January 5, 2025, worth $18 million, with deferred salary payments starting in 2035 to lower the annual cap hit. Another report described the deal as a three-year contract valued at $13.71 million. Regardless of structure, the extension secured his future in Anaheim as the Ducks hope to remain competitive.

As of 40 games, Anaheim sits at 21-16-3 with 45 points, holding third place in the Pacific Division and sixth in the Western Conference, despite losing seven of its last nine games. With Vatrano unavailable, Nikita Nesterenko is likely to see more consistent playing time, while Jansen Harkins is set to assume a regular role, bringing 55 hits in just 17 games. The Ducks may also evaluate minor-league options such as Tim Washe and Sasha Pastujov during Vatrano’s absence.