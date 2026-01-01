San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama left Wednesday night’s rematch against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent left knee injury but returned to the bench in time to celebrate the team’s 134-132 victory. The 7-foot-5 center, who scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in just 24 minutes, has since reassured fans that the setback is minor.

The incident occurred with 10:32 remaining when Wembanyama leaped to secure an offensive rebound over New York center Karl-Anthony Towns. Upon landing, his left foot slid forward, causing a hyperextension of his knee. Replays showed there was no contact, but Wembanyama fell to the court and was helped to his feet by teammate Stephon Castle. San Antonio trainers, doctors, and GM Brian Wright accompanied him as he limped toward the locker room, reportedly shouting to fans, “I’ll be alright,” before returning to the bench with 1:22 left in the game, walking without a noticeable limp.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that initial tests revealed no significant damage. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft himself said after the game:

“I'm feeling good, just sore. I'm confident. I was close to coming back into the game. They had to hold me back … It was just a hyperextension. It should be a minimal.”

Wembanyama is expected to undergo further testing on Thursday. His health has been a major concern. He missed 12 games in November and December due to a left calf strain and played only 46 games last year because of deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old is averaging 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game this season, shooting 52.5% from the field and 36.5% from three-point range. When he plays, the Spurs thrive, posting a plus-11.6 net rating instead of plus-2.2 when he’s off the court.

If Wembanyama misses time, veterans Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk are likely to see more minutes in the frontcourt. The team has shown resilience by winning nine of the 12 games without its star. However, maintaining Wembanyama’s availability remains crucial for San Antonio’s aspirations, especially with the Western Conference playoff race tightening.

The Spurs will next face the Indiana Pacers on Friday with hopes that their centerpiece will be ready to lead the team.