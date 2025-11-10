The basketball community received unfortunate news on Sunday after NBA legend Lenny Wilkens passed away. He was 88 years old.

Wilkens' family announced the sad development but did not immediately disclose the cause of death.

Wilkens, a three-time inductee to the Hall of Fame, stands as one of the most respected and influential figures in the NBA. Known for his vision, intelligence, and leadership, his career was marked by success and longevity.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Wilkens first starred at Providence College, where he became an All-American. He was drafted as the sixth overall pick by the St. Louis Hawks in 1960 and quickly became one of the NBA's premier point guards. He also played for the Seattle Supersonics, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Portland Trail Blazers.

He was a nine-time All-Star, an All-Star Game MVP, and a member of the NBA's 50 Greatest Players. He had career averages of 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.3 steals.

But what truly set Wilkens apart, however, was his career as a coach. He started as a player-coach for the Supersonics from 1969 to 1972 before making it a full-time job after his retirement as a player.

His defining moment came in 1979, when he guided the Supersonics to their first and only championship. The feat reflected Wilkens’ philosophy: Winning with discipline and selflessness.

Article Continues Below

Following the announcement of his passing, the Sonics honored Wilkens on X.

“Seattle didn’t just lose a basketball icon. We lost a man who believed in people—on the court and in the community,” read the post. “Thank you, Lenny Wilkens, for everything you gave this city.”

Seattle didn’t just lose a basketball icon. We lost a man who believed in people — on the court and in the community. Thank you, Lenny Wilkens, for everything you gave this city. 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/Hw94AZjStq — Seattle Supersonics (@SeattleSonics) November 9, 2025

Wilkens also called the shots for the Trail Blazers, the Cavaliers, the Atlanta Hawks, the Toronto Raptors, and the New York Knicks. When he retired after 35 years, he was the NBA's winningest coach with 1,332 career victories—a record that stood for many years.

He was named Coach of the Year in 1994 during his time with the Hawks.