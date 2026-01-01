The Atlanta Falcons unleashed Bijan Robinson on Monday Night Football in Week 17. The third-year rusher racked up 229 total yards of offense and scored two touchdowns in the Falcons' 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Rams. It was the latest monster performance in a stellar year for the Pro Bowl back.

Robinson is up to a league-high 2,255 yards from scrimmage through 16 games this season. That’s already good for 16th on the all-time list. And Robinson could make NFL history on Sunday. He needs 255 scrimmage yards to break the single-season record of 2,509, set by Chris Johnson in 2009.

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson believes Bijan has earned Offensive Player of the Year honors. “It's hard to see another player that's worthy of that just based on what he's done all season long,” Atlanta’s OC said, per Falcons reporter Terrin Waack.

Bijan Robinson piles up yardage in Falcons’ MNF victory

Robinson reached the 2,000-yard milestone in Week 16. But he showcased his unique skillset in prime time last Monday night. Robinson rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in the Falcons’ win. And he added five receptions for 34 yards and another score. It was his second 200-yard game of the season.

Robinson leads the league with 2,255 yards from scrimmage. Christian McCaffrey is the only other player to top 2,000 through 16 games. However, Jonathan Taylor, James Cook and De’Von Achane all have a shot at the milestone in the regular season finale.

The Falcons RB is fourth in the league with 1,445 rushing yards and his seven rushing touchdowns rank 20th. He’s 29th in the NFL and second among running backs with 810 receiving yards. Robinson has the second most receptions by a running back (76) and he’s tied for fifth with four touchdown catches.

Despite the former first-round pick’s strong 2025 campaign, he’s considered a long shot to win Offensive Player of the Year. Robinson is currently fourth with +2500 odds for OPoY honors, via DraftKings. Jaxson Smith-Njigba is the favorite (-280), followed by McCaffrey (+250) and Puka Nacua (+1800).