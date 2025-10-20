Over the last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers have waived seven players, bringing their roster to 14 in total before the 2025-26 NBA season.

After reportedly signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the team last Friday, it waived Kansas guard Zeke Mayo on Saturday, keeping his G League rights. The Cavs did the same Thursday with point guard Darius Brown, who signed midway through preseason and will return for another year with the Cleveland Charge.

Former Oklahoma City Blue swingman Miller Kopp and Cavs summer league forward Chaney Johnson were the first cuts of training camp the Monday before the team's preseason finale against the Detroit Pistons. The following afternoon, the franchise waived former first-round pick Killian Hayes, Cleveland State product Tristan Enaruna, and undrafted Baylor big man Norchad Omier. These players are likely to be members of the Charge roster.

As it stands Monday, the wine and gold will leave a main roster spot open and a two-way contract slot vacant. The Cavs have typically maintained flexibility going into the beginning of the NBA season, which allows them to patiently survey the market and strike when they find the fits they want.

Initially reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and highlighted by our Brett Siegel in late August, ClutchPoints can confirm that Cleveland has inquired about Malik Beasley. But since he's still under investigation, the team is unable to do anything. Whenever that investigation concludes, and if the result is in Beasley's favor, that's a possibility to monitor.

Looking at the two-way situation, the Cavs are bringing back Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Luke Travers to split time between the big club and the G League. The other spot can be filled at any time.

Cleveland is getting set to open its season in just two days, when it'll travel to New York for a matchup with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. On Friday, the wine and gold will take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center before coming back to Northeast Ohio for its home opener on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks.