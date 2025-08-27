The end of August and the start of September are a scheduled vacation break for league personnel and everyone associated with the NBA. At this point in the offseason, almost every team has finalized what they will look like entering the 2025-26 season, which is why there are no worries that exist.

Well, that's true for almost every organization. This year in particular, the restricted free agent market has been held up and is dragging on into September, roughly four weeks until the start of NBA training camps.

Still, there has been no resolution to Jonathan Kuminga's situation with the Golden State Warriors, nor Josh Giddey's staredown with the Chicago Bulls.

Both restricted free agents want to get paid like one of their team's top talents, but neither player has been in a rush to make a decision. As a result, we now find ourselves staring at the clock, wondering when decisions will be made with training camp right around the corner.

The Warriors and Bulls have each made reasonable offers to their young talents, holding out in free agency. Once Labor Day passes and everyone returns to their normal lives from vacation, a clearer picture will be presented for both Kuminga and Giddey.

On the verge of the calendar flipping to September, both situations have taken a step forward recently.

Here's the latest on Kuminga and Giddey, as well as some other NBA offseason intel on the potential of preseason trades and other late free agency signings.

Where things stand with Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors

It seems like the standoff between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors won't ever end.

Since the start of free agency, the two parties have been far apart in contract negotiations for several reasons.

Aside from the fact that the Warriors don't want to exceed their two-year, $45 million offer on the table for Kuminga and are done searching the market for a potential sign-and-trade, there is the glaring issue of Kuminga not wanting to play for the Dubs.

Trust has been lost between the 22-year-old and the organization, given his inconsistent role and the way they've handled his contract negotiations over the last two years, leading to Kuminga wanting a fresh start, league sources told ClutchPoints.

That is why he viewed the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings as ideal options via the sign-and-trade route before NBA Summer League in July.

As we wrote about on Monday, Kuminga is essentially left with two options at this point. He can either accept Golden State's offer on the table, which doesn't appear to be changing at the moment, or accept his qualifying offer.

No matter what, both paths lead to Kuminga reuniting with the Warriors for the 2025-26 season, which has been the most likely outcome since free agency began.

This obviously leads to the question of whether the Dubs should change their stance on Kuminga and slightly alter their contract offer to ease tensions.

The Warriors don't want this stalemate dragging on into the start of training camp; hence the idea of Golden State presenting a different two-year, $45 million contract is still a possibility entering September, sources said.

Kuminga, his representation, and the team have talked multiple times over the last month despite rumors suggesting that he has iced the Warriors since Summer League.

That is why, while a lot of tension has existed this offseason, there is still internal hope from the Warriors' point of view that a friendly solution can be the end result.

At the end of the day, Kuminga wants to feel valued.

Although he prefers to find a new situation with a new team himself, there isn't much the young forward can do as a restricted free agent with a dead free-agent market. Kuminga is obviously still open-minded about a return to the Warriors asd a result of these circumstances, but he wants some control and freedom on his new deal, sources said.

From the Warriors' perspective, they have stood firm on their offer because of the fact that Kuminga doesn't have any options on the open market.

Finding common ground on a two-year deal is the best scenario that can play out for both Kuminga and the organization at this juncture. Despite the notion that he could be traded before February's trade deadline during the 2025-26 season, the forward still wants an ounce of leverage to try and control his destiny as a free agent in 2026.

Whether this is by accepting his one-year qualifying offer or receiving a player option on said two-year deal that has been presented, Kuminga appears to be heading to the open market after the 2025-26 season.

The bottom line is that Kuminga and his camp do not want to sign a deal that gives the Warriors complete control of his future, both financially and in terms of where he could be playing come February and into 2026.

All of the fingers being pointed and bluffs being called has led to the Warriors' offseason being put on hold.

Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and others have been unable to sign their contracts for financial reasons, as Kuminga's stalemate must be solved before any other deals can officially be signed. All of their remaining signings are expected to be minimum contracts except for Horford, who is expected to sign a two-year deal with a player option, sources said.

Fellow NBA insider Jake Fischer over at The Stein Line also recently reported similar details on the type of contract Horford will receive from Golden State after the Kuminga drama.

Circling back to Kuminga's options, does it make the most sense for him to accept $7.9 million for the 2025-26 season and enter free agency next year when he can accept a $45 million contract right now? While he may not have full control of his future given the team option in Year 2, this contract at least gives him around $20 million in guaranteed money.

From Kuminga's point of view, though, he wants the flexibility to choose his future. With a return to Golden State looking likely, Kuminga is prepared to sacrifice money if it means he can earn his freedom to select his next team in free agency.

Unless they change their current offer, which the Warriors haven't given any indications that they will to this point, Kuminga will ultimately accept his qualifying offer. That wouldn't be the best scenario for Golden State, as all hopes to flip the young forward into value before the trade deadline would essentially disappear.

Josh Giddey contract coming soon?

All indications from Chicago this summer are that the Bulls and Josh Giddey will find common ground on a new, long-term contract that keeps him as one of the building blocks of the franchise.

The Bulls traded Alex Caruso for Giddey in a rare one-for-one trade last offseason, and they did so with the idea of keeping the Australian playmaker around for many years to come.

That is why Chicago hasn't entertained the idea of a sign-and-trade involving Giddey whatsoever this offseason. Some teams did inquire about Giddey this summer, but they were met with a quick “no” from the Bulls' brass, sources said.

It is worth mentioning that the Warriors and Bulls did hold talks near the start of free agency, before Summer League, about a Kuminga sign-and-trade. These discussions never progressed to a firm offer or trade proposal being forged, and at no point was Golden State actively pursuing Giddey, team sources from both organizations confirmed.

The Bulls have not held sign-and-trade talks with the Dubs regarding Giddey and Kuminga, a scenario that would be very difficult for both teams to solve financially.

While there is always the small chance of Giddey accepting his qualifying offer, his only leverage at this point, it still seems likely that a deal gets done before training camp.

Still, a gap has remained between the Bulls, who don't want to exceed $20 million per year on a new contract, and Giddey, who has asked for upwards of $30 million in annual value.

Speculation from agents not affiliated with Giddey or the Bulls, who spoke with ClutchPoints recently, suggested a three-year deal in the $65 million to $70 million range, slightly more than the Bulls' $20 million AAV stance. This has not been offered to Giddey and is simply an idea for the two sides to meet in the middle ground.

If there is a deal to be had here between Chicago and the Aussie, it's expected to be a four-year contract in the $80 million to $90 million range.

Celtics, Mavericks evaluating trade market before 2025-26 season

The Boston Celtics have seen countless changes to their roster and organization this offseason. With new owner Bill Chisholm taking over the organization from Wyc Grousbeck and Jayson Tatum continuing his Achilles rehab, the Celtics entered the offseason with the mandate to cut costs.

Brad Stevens has done an excellent job of doing so, as the organization traded Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Georges Niang to move out of the second apron and into a manageable distance of escaping the first apron altogether.

Although teams inquired about Derrick White and Jaylen Brown, Boston made it a point of emphasis to keep both players.

The idea of contending for titles remains relevant, which is why the Celtics will use the 2025-26 season as a retool year before making more roster changes to push for a championship at full strength during the 2026-27 season.

And that is where the Celtics currently find themselves, especially when discussing Anfernee Simons and his future.

Since acquiring Simons, Boston has continued to put out feelers to teams that have shown past interest in the young guard to get a sense of what his market currently looks like, and could shape up to be, before the trade deadline in February, sources said.

While it doesn't appear as if there is a trade on the horizon involving Simons before training camp, the Celtics have been aggressive in shedding cap space and salaries this summer. Simons is the next player on the market, as the organization holds no desire to move Payton Pritchard or Sam Hauser at this time.

Three goals exist for the Celtics right now. Aside from remaining competitive and finding ways to further cut their overall tax bill, Boston wants to maintain financial flexibility.

Simons is in the final year of his contract and making $27.6 million, giving the Celtics a large buffer to work with and potentially add depth to their roster during the upcoming season.

Should the Celtics decide to trade Simons, they'll do so with the idea of expanding their overall depth. Boston won't take back long-term contracts unless it's a player who can directly have a positive impact on their chance of competing for a title during the 2026-27 season, similar to what happened in 2023 with Holiday and Porzingis.

The idea of the Celtics trading for frontcourt depth before the season is unlikely, as the organization is excited to see the growth of Neemias Queta.

Over in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks are also involved in trade talks around the league.

In addition to working on an extension with PJ Washington, the Mavs are exploring avenues to trade 23-year-old forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, sources said.

Dallas has engaged in trade conversations regarding OMax over the last two weeks of August and are actively talking with a couple of teams about a trade before training camp. The main motivation for potentially moving Prosper is to give him an opportunity to grow elsewhere and open a roster spot to officially sign Dante Exum.

The Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat could make sense as potential suitors for the Mavs' young forward, especially if they are to receive minor draft compensation from Dallas.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper was one of the Nets' targets in the 2023 NBA Draft before they ended up with Noah Clowney, and the Heat recently traded Haywood Highsmith and a second-round pick to Brooklyn. It may be worth Miami taking a chance on a lengthy forward like Prosper if they can regain a second-round pick in the process.

Malik Beasley receiving interest from several suitors

Malik Beasley has been a hot topic in league circles over the last week since he is no longer a target in the federal gambling investigation conducted by the Eastern District of New York.

Although he has missed out on the chance to sign a three-year, $42 million contract with the Detroit Pistons as a result of this gambling probe, there are still opportunities for Beasley to hold a significant role with a playoff-contending team during the 2025-26 season.

Along with the Pistons maintaining interest and holding their 15th roster spot open as they awaited word of the outcome in Beasley's case, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have also been monitoring Beasley and his status, sources said.

This offseason, the Pistons replaced Beasley and veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. with Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, and Javonte Green. While they could still bring Beasley back, his role would be less than it was during the 2024-25 season, and the most they could offer him is $7.2 million, according to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks.

The Knicks have long held interest in Beasley, dating back to before he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023.

Another intriguing team mentioned as a possible suitor for Beasley is the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Given the Cavs' injuries, Beasley could become an instant starter for a team that finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference last season.

Beasley has plenty of options and is expected to join a team relatively soon.

Other notes and intel from around the NBA:

Cleveland Cavaliers: Without Max Strus and Darius Garland to begin the 2025-26 season, the Cavs will turn to Dean Wade, De'Andre Hunter, and Sam Merrill as key contributors alongside Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Wade will likely start alongside Merrill in the place of Strus and Garland. Head coach Kenny Atkinson is very high on Merrill's abilities to step into a larger role this year, sources said.

Los Angeles Lakers: The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to take their current roster into training camp and give this group a chance to prove themselves before charting possible trades and changes. Specifically, the Lakers are interested in seeing what value Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber can provide.

Even so, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' front office still explored the trade market this offseason for center depth and wing defenders before signing both Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart. No deal with immediate value and minor financial details presented itself to Los Angeles during the summer, leading to Los Angeles' patience.

The Lakers are set on having max cap space in the offseason over the next two years, and any potential moves made before the trade deadline will be reflective of this philosophy.

New Orleans Pelicans: Despite interest from multiple teams in Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III this offseason, the New Orleans Pelicans have given no indications that either player is available at this time. The Pelicans have maintained a high asking price for Murphy, as the organization would only entertain this idea if they were to receive multiple first-round picks and/or young, proven talents.

Sacramento Kings: The Sacramento Kings remain interested in signing former MVP Russell Westbrook. However, trade talks involving Malik Monk earlier this offseason held no connection to the possibility of adding Westbrook, sources said. The Kings have not been calling teams trying to dump Monk's salary but more so figuring out his value.

The organization still values Monk's offensive skills, and he has no issues with Doug Christie and the team's coaching staff. The only real interest the Kings had this offseason in terms of trading Monk was in a potential deal for Kuminga with the Warriors, which appears to have dried up.

Expect both Monk and veteran DeMar DeRozan to be trade deadline assets for the Kings, depending on what direction they want to go.