The Cleveland Cavaliers are champing at the bit to get their season underway this week, but they could be without a key piece in De'Andre Hunter.

After Monday's practice in preparation for the New York Knicks, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson shared an update on Hunter's status for the team's first game of the year: “He did individual work today, and was moving really well. He didn't do any team stuff.”

Following up on the statement, Atkinson said that it is “too early to say” if Hunter will give it a go at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Hunter suffered a knee-to-knee collision in Tuesday's preseason finale vs. the Detroit Pistons when he defended Tobias Harris on a drive and stole the ball away.

“I'll be alright,” Hunter said after that game, adding that he'd “for sure” be ready for Cleveland's opening contest.

“Bumped knees, no twist or anything like that,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said after the 118-100 win. “He got a pretty good hit, right, knee to knee.”

Atkinson and the performance staff agreed to keep Hunter out for the second half for precautionary reasons. It appears that it was the right call, since the knee ailment has kept the 27-year-old from participating in 5-on-5 action for nearly a week.

While not exactly in dire straights, this news isn't encouraging for a Cavs squad that's already beginning the campaign without two of last year's starting five. The wine and gold already knew that Darius Garland and Max Strus wouldn't be featured in the season opener, but possibly adding Hunter — who is confirmed to be a starter at small forward — to that list would be disappointing.

A preseason standout, Hunter is projected be a major player for Cleveland this season. He's been highly spoken of by his teammates and head coach Kenny Atkinson, who cultivated a closer relationship with him over the summer time.