The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road Thursday to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a home-and-home series. Darius Garland is listed as questionable on the injury report with a right hand contusion, while Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for right foot injury maintenance.

Cavs veteran Larry Nance Jr. has a chance to play for the first time since November 28, when he suffered a right calf strain, and Terrence Shannon Jr. remains sidelined with a left foot abductor strain.

Darius Garland, Anthony Edwards' injury statuses for Cavs vs. Timberwolves

When it comes to the question of whether Darius Garland and Anthony Edwards are playing tonight in the Cavs vs. Timberwolves matchup, the answer is up in the air. Considering that both have the chance to meet again on Saturday in Cleveland, it wouldn't be surprising to see one or both sit out the game.

That could especially apply to Garland, who didn't pop up on the Cavs' injury report until 1 p.m. ET. It's not even for the ailments he's dealt with all season; it's a bruise on his right hand. That wasn't even on the radar like the toe injury he's been managing this season, or even the back pain he pushed through to take over the fourth quarter in Cleveland's comeback win over the Indiana Pacers.

Getting Larry Nance Jr. back for the first time in over a month could give Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson an extra body in the frontcourt with a different skill set than he's had at his disposal; it's especially important with Dean Wade reinjuring his left knee. Nance is a playmaking Swiss Army knife with solid instincts. Although he hasn't been good for the wine and gold to this point, that rest and recovery may have done wonders for him.

Edwards hasn't missed a game since he was out for three straight from December 12-17. The Timberwolves will be without Terrence Shannon Jr. for the seventh straight contest, as he's been hampered by a left foot abductor hallucis strain.

Cavs injury report

Jaylon Tyson: PROBABLE (illness)

Darius Garland: QUESTIONABLE (right hand contusion)

Larry Nance Jr.: QUESTIONABLE (right calf strain)

Dean Wade: OUT (left knee)

Luke Travers: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Chris Livingston: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Max Strus: OUT (left foot surgery)

Timberwolves injury report

Anthony Edwards: QUESTIONABLE (right foot injury maintenance)

Terrence Shannon Jr.: OUT (left foot abductor hallucis strain)

Rocco Zikarsky: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Enrique Freeman: OUT(two-way G League assignment)