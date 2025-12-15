Kyle Shanahan revealed Brandon Aiyuk's standing with the San Francisco 49ers following the team's 37-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Aiyuk has been with the 49ers since the team selected him in the 2020 NFL Draft. He developed into one of their top receivers, achieving consecutive 1,000-receiving yard seasons in 2022 and 2023.

However, 2024 ended his season early after he tore his ACL and MCL. The recovery process has been long and hard for the star receiver, which will keep him out of the 2025 campaign as well.

Shanahan gave his thoughts on Aiyuk's situation after the game, via 95.7 The Game. He said that the team hasn't seen the star receiver in quite some time, but it hasn't had a negative impact on the team's morale.

“We haven’t seen him in forever. I haven’t seen him in a month. Hasn’t been an issue with our team at all. We’ve been plugging away. No big deal,” Shanahan said.

How Kyle Shanahan, 49ers performed against Titans

It's clear that Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are emphasizing focus instead of worrying about Brandon Aiyuk's return from injury. They showed that with their solid win over the Titans.

San Francisco took firm control of the game in the first half, taking a 17-10 lead at halftime. Even as Tennessee tried to rally back against the deficit, the hosts responded with more big plays in the second half to secure the victory.

Brock Purdy is getting more comfortable with the offense this season after dealing with injuries. He completed 23 passes out of 30 attempts for 295 yards and three touchdowns while adding seven rushes for 44 yards.

Christian McCaffrey continues to be the star in the run game, having 22 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. George Kittle stood out in the receiving game with eight catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Ricky Pearsall came next with six receptions for 96 yards, while Jauan Jenning caught three passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns.

San Francisco improved to a 10-4 record on the season, holding the third spot in the NFC West Division standings. They are above the Arizona Cardinals while trailing the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at sixth place. They are above the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions while trailing the Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rolling with four straight wins, the 49ers will look forward to their next matchup. They will be on the road when they face the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET.