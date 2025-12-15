The Denver Broncos have spent much of the season fighting skepticism, but Sunday night delivered another emphatic statement. Facing a surging Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) team, Denver once again proved the doubters wrong with a 34-26 win that extended its streak to 11 straight victories and secured a postseason berth.

The win pushed the Broncos to 12-2, solidifying their position at the top of the AFC. It also came in what many viewed as their toughest test yet, a postseason-like environment against one of the NFC’s most respected teams.

After the game, head coach Sean Payton acknowledged the challenge while also delivering a pointed assessment of how the contest ultimately swung in Denver’s favor, thanks to the explosive offense.

“Obviously a good win against a good opponent,” Payton said. “I guess I wouldn't say we knew, it's hard to predict how that game is gonna unfold. I thought our crowd was outstanding. We got penalties because of it. The atmosphere was fantastic. I thought our defense in the second half rebooted. It's a good offense we were playing. I felt we were the better offense tonight, no sacks. I thought Bo [Nix] had one of his better games. I thought we blocked him well.”

Payton’s comments underscored the biggest takeaway of the night — Denver’s offense rose to the occasion when it mattered most. And, their star signal caller, Bo Nix, delivered the best performance of his young career, throwing for 302 yards and four touchdowns while consistently attacking a Green Bay defense that had been widely praised all week.

Nix finished 23-of-34, adding timely throws to Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Sutton led the receiving corps with seven catches for 113 yards and a score, while RJ Harvey added a rushing touchdown.

Defensively, Denver clamped down after halftime, limiting Jordan Love as the Packers’ offense stalled following a third-quarter lead. The victory also marked Green Bay’s first loss by more than three points this season.

With playoff football now clinched and momentum firmly on their side, the Broncos appear poised for an even bigger challenge ahead. If Nix continues playing at this level and Denver sustains its balance on both sides of the ball, conversations about legitimacy may soon turn into something far more serious.