Stephen Curry had quite a night on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Golden State Warriors superstar point guard went absolutely off in the game at Moda Center in Portland, as he blew up for 48 points to pass NBA legend Michael Jordan for most 40-point games in the league after turning 30 years old, as noted by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. The Warrior scoring machine already passed “His Airness” on a different all-time scoring list recently as well.

Curry, who will be 38 in March, was red-hot from his office all game long, as he knocked down a total of 12 3-pointers on 19 attempts from behind the arc. Overall, he shot 16-for-26 from the field and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line, while adding three rebounds, three steals, two rebounds and a block in 35 minutes of action.

Unfortunately for Curry, even his incredible effort was not enough for the Warriors to pull off a win on the road, as the Blazers came away with a 136-131 win.

As good as Curry was, the Warriors' defense can't keep the Blazers' top guns from going off as well. Jerami Grant put up 35 points, while Shaedon Sharpe scored 35 points. Deni Avdija, meanwhile, fired 26 points. As a team, Portland shot 51 percent from the floor and was 26-for-29 from the foul line.

Still, the loss shouldn't diminish the night that Curry just had. The two-time NBA scoring champion continues to prove that even in his late 30s, he can still be as dangerous as ever, especially if he gets into a zone.

Golden State, which lost to the Timberwolves on Friday, has three days of rest before taking on the Phoenix Suns on the road on Thursday, when the Dubs look to prevent a three-game losing skid.