The Minnesota Vikings took care of business against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, notching a 34-26 victory at AT&T Stadium, with Will Reichard delivering the game-sealing field goal.

With 1:04 left in the fourth quarter and the Cowboys only down by eight points, Reichard made sure that there would not be a miracle comeback with his 53-yard field goal.

The Vikings kicker then channeled his inner Carmelo Anthony and made the NBA legend's patented three-to-the-head celebration.

Will Reichard is GOOD from 53 yards MINvsDAL on NBC

Will Reichard is GOOD from 53 yards MINvsDAL on NBC Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/8rIxKE0qka — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2025

Somewhere out there, Anthony is nodding in agreement.

The 24-year-old Reichard scored twice in the game, helping Minnesota improve to 6-8. Unfortunately, they are already out of contention for the playoffs.

Reichard continues to prove his worth after being selected by the Vikings in the sixth round in last year's draft. In Week 3, he kicked a 62-yard field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals to set a new franchise record for the longest field goal score.

Reichard is not the first player of Minnesota to copy Anthony's iconic celebration, as wide receiver Justin Jefferson has made a similar move in the past. Cincinnati Bengals pass catcher Ja'Marr Chase has done it as well, underscoring its popularity outside of the NBA.

Aside from Reichard, quarterback JJ McCarthy also came up big, going 15-of-24 for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored on an easy run after faking out the Cowboys in the second quarter. McCarthy bucked an early interception to register back-to-back games with three touchdowns.

The Vikings will aim for back-to-back wins when they take on the New York Giants in Week 16.