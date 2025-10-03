In July, the Chicago Bulls decided to trade Lonzo Ball to the Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro. A major reason for that was to help enhance their defense, which Okoro specializes in.

Something that the Bulls personnel made clear during the week of training camp began, per Mark Inabinett of AL.com.

“Among other skill sets, he brings the toughness to the defense that we want to cultivate,” said Arturas Karnisovas, Chicago’s vice president of basketball operations.

Furthermore, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan says those tangibles could have a positive effect on the team.

“There’s things that he’s really good at that we need to get better at,” Donovan said, “and I think there’s an example those guys can look at. So I think he’s able to help from that standpoint. But to put all the physicality just on him, I think there’s no way he could do that. But I do think him knowing the league, him guarding some of the best players in the league, and the other part of it, too, is I think the way he plays off ball screens in the pick and roll, him going to the offensive glass, those are things we need to get better at. He’s good at those things.

Isaac Okoro could bring physicality to the Bulls

The ability to play hard-nosed defense is something that Okoro defines as being “definitely contagious.” Not only that, but he also embraces the role of setting the example for his fellow teammates.

Article Continues Below

“That can be, I think, a great tool and could be a great example for a lot of our younger guys,” he said.

“If you see one of your teammates dive on the ground, go for a loose ball, they’re playing hard, like, you don’t want to be the guy that is out there looking like they’re not playing hard.”

Altogether, Okoro is known for being a top notch on ball defender. Furthermore, he can close off the perimeter, takes charges, can read passing lanes, and anticipate switches coming. Plus, Okoro has shown to go up against the best of them.

“I take a lot of responsibility into bringing a lot of physicality to this team” he said. “You know, my first five years in the league, that’s typically what I did for Cleveland. Pride myself on the defensive side and being physical and just guarding the other team’s best player and just trying to cause havoc on that end.”

Okoro is preparing for his first full season with Chicago. He has a career defensive rating of 114.4.