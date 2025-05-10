Cavs star guard Darius Garland made his return to the court in the Cleveland Cavaliers' blowout win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the East Semis on Friday night. Head coach Kenny Atkinson had plenty to say about his performance.

In 25 minutes of action, Garland finished with 10 points, three assists and a rebound. He shot 3-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. It was his first game back from a toe injury, having sidelined him since Game 3 of the previous series against the Miami Heat.

Atkinson reflected on the team's dominant win after the game. One of the things he mentioned was Garland, saying he continues to play through the pain as he tries to make a positive impact.

“He's just playing through a lot of pain, quite honestly. He's kinda taking one for the team here. He had to push through a lot tonight,” Atkinson said.

What's next for Darius Garland, Cavs

It was significant for the Cavs to have Darius Garland back on the court, getting a back as they reduced the Pacers' series lead to 2-1.

The Cavs dominated the second quarter 34-13 and never looked back. They executed at a high level on offense while limiting the Pacers' potent scoring after the first quarter. This proved to be pivotal in Cleveland getting back some momentum in the series.

Five players scored in double-digits on Cleveland's behalf, including Garland. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 43 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and a steal. He shot 14-of-29 from the field, including 5-of-13 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-14 from the free-throw line. Max Strus came next with 20 points and seven rebounds, Jarrett Allen put up 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Evan Mobley provided 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cavs will look to even up the series when they face the Pacers in Game 4. The contest will take place on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.