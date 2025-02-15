Kyrie Irving has quite the memory. He detailed one of the most important shots in Cleveland Cavs history against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. When ESPN interviewed him about All-Star Weekend, he pointed out where he made his infamous shot.

The shot? A side-step three-pointer over Warriors guard Stephen Curry. The former Cavs guard called for a switch to have Curry guard him. The latter played quality defense, but Irving made a tough shot. That bucket secured the first and only championship the Cavs have ever won.

However, with Irving with the Dallas Mavericks, things look drastically different. After Irving was ruled out of a Cavs matchup last month, it revealed how good Cleveland is. They are 44-10 on the season and have the best record in the NBA. They had a 16-game winning streak to start the season.

On the flip side, Dallas has a 30-26 record and is currently eighth in the Western Conference. As Cleveland looks to pursue another championship, Irving's legacy remains as bright as ever.

Kyrie Irving's legacy with the Cavs shined vs the Warriors

Since LeBron James arrived in Cleveland for a second stint, Irving emerged as a legitimate superstar. This wasn't a Batman and Robin scenario. This was a 1A and 1B situation. Both James and Irving were, and still are more than capable of taking over a game. Funny enough, Game 6 of that NBA Finals series against the Warriors was undeniable.

Both players dropped 40+ points, becoming the first duo to do that in NBA history. Furthermore, they accomplished one of the most impressive NBA Finals comebacks in history. They came back from a 3-1 deficit and etched their names in the history books. The Warriors had a 73-9 record, which was the best record in the league's history.

During the Mavericks' attempt at winning the title, Irving took inspiration from the Cavs' 2016 Finals win. Although Dallas couldn't get the job done, it was still an impressive run. The Finals experience with Irving helped guys like Luka Doncic get a taste of what true championship basketball is.

Even though the shot was located in Oracle Arena, the now-Chase Center isn't the same arena, but still the Warriors' home arena, nonetheless. That shot will be remembered as long as basketball continues to be played, and as long as Oracle Arena is still standing.