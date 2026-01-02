The Oklahoma City Thunder ended the calendar year with a 124-95 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, which accounted for its 86th victory of 2025. It's the fifth-most wins in a year by an NBA team, trailing only Stephen Curry's 2015 (88) and 2016 Golden State Warriors (87), the Phoenix Suns (88) in 2021, and Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls (89) in 1996.

After the Thunder entered December with a near-perfect record at 20-1, the defending champions went 9-4 with three losses to the San Antonio Spurs and one to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Still, the Thunder's best start in franchise history cushioned a 4.5-game lead ahead of the Spurs at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Without All-Star Jalen Williams, who missed the first 19 games of the regular season, coming off a wrist injury, the Thunder persevered. Getting most teams' best effort, the Thunder stacked up wins by the dozens and will enter 2026 amid a three-game winning streak.

Is the Warriors' 73-win record still in play for Thunder?

Amid the Thunder's historic start to the season, the defending champions were on pace to challenge the 2016 Warriors' 73-9 record for most regular-season wins in NBA history. Jalen Williams addressed the Warriors' regular-season record as something that could be in the cards for the Thunder, but isn't necessarily a goal for 2025-26.

“Is there a chance? Yeah, there’s a chance, I don’t know if that's a goal,” Williams said. “I'm not going to say we can't do it, either. Nobody likes to lose. We're not going into these games losing. Obviously, there’s a bigger goal than the record. It's more so like, if we can go into every game and we can play those games and win them, and win them in a way that we're comfortable winning, then, yeah.

At the end of the day, I'm not going to limit our team, but that's not a goal.”

For the Thunder to match the Warriors' 73-9 record, it would have to finish the regular season 44-4, starting with a road game against the Warriors on Friday.