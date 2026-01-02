A reshaped roster, an early-season coaching change, and a fan base impatient for tangible progress have created an unforgiving environment, particularly for a rookie still learning the ropes. However, according to James Borrego, Derik Queen is tuning out the static to become the next face of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Selecting Queen 13th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft was met with skepticism, not just for the player, but for the staggering price the Pelicans paid. To move up ten spots and draft the Maryland big man, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars traded away control of the team's 2026 first-round pick. From day one, the shadow of that future transaction has loomed over Queen's rookie season, a constant reminder of the expectations placed on his 21-year-old shoulders.

Thankfully, Borrego believes there is no doubt Queen has validated the franchise's costly gamble.

“To (Queen's) credit, he has, and it shows me he is not playing with that pressure. He is staying true to the integrity and the character of who he is,” Borrego shared. “I think that is what he is showing us. He is competing every night. I don't get a sense anytime he is playing on the floor that he is playing with pressure on his shoulders.”

That freedom has been evident in Queen’s approach. He plays decisively, attacks windows others might hesitate to exploit, and rarely appears rattled by mistakes. For Borrego, that mindset defines Queen’s early success, not the outside noise about draft pick values.

“There is a joy and a freedom that he plays with; I think that is what makes him special. He is willing to take those risks and live with (the results). I don't think there is pressure to perform to a certain pick (slot) in the draft. He is just playing the game as he sees it,” noted Borrego. “That's integrity, that's character, and he has done great in that area. From the outside noise, there was a bit of finger-pointing. To me, he has handled it extremely maturely.”

Through New Year’s Eve, Queen is averaging 13.1 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and 1.9 steals/blocks while taking on varied responsibilities. The stats, however, are almost secondary to the intangible energy and fearlessness he brings to a Pelicans franchise desperate for offensive creation. That maturity manifests most clearly when the lights are brightest.

Queen has already logged critical fourth-quarter minutes in several close games, displaying a knack for making decisive plays that belie his age.

“Just the poise that (Queen) has shown, and poise under pressure too. He has had some real pressure moments out there and he has delivered. You know it's not perfect but he has delivered a lot of times. I love the courage he plays with,” Borrego added. “That he is willing, and at times it drives me a little nuts because he is a little bit too courageous and risky, but the courage to try and go make a play and believe in himself. That is not easy for a young guy, so a lot of bright spots there.”

That courage, even when it occasionally frustrates his coach, represents exactly what the Pelicans value in their young core. In a league where confidence can be fragile and outside voices grow louder by the day, Queen has tuned out the noise and focused on development. That is something New Orleans can celebrate while waiting for the wins to come.