Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night due to an illness, per the NBA injury report. Irving was not initially listed on the injury report, but was later added and ultimately ruled out.

Kyrie joins Luka Doncic (left calf strain), Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) and Naji Marshall (league suspension) as players who have been ruled out as of this story's writing. Meanwhile, PJ Washington (right knee sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right oblique strain) are currently listed as questionable.

Injury concerns have been problematic for the Mavs throughout the 2024-25 season. As a result, Dallas sits in just fifth place in the Western Conference with a 20-14 record. The Mavericks have also dropped three consecutive games heading into Friday's affair. Earning a victory at home would be huge for getting back on track, but upsetting the Cavs, who hold the best record in the NBA, without both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic will unquestionably prove to be an immense challenge.

Nevertheless, anything can happen.

More to come on this story.