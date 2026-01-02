It's a new year, and Disney+ is bringing a lot of new movies and TV shows in January 2026, including the long-awaited Wonder Man series from Marvel.

Wonder Man is the 17th MCU series, and it was created by Andrew Guest and Destin Daniel Cretton. The latter directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Additionally, he will direct the upcoming Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

All eight episodes of the Wonder Man series will premiere on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. This release strategy follows the same one that the likes of Echo and Marvel Zombies have taken. Most other MCU series have released new episodes weekly.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays the title character in Wonder Man. Ben Kingsley returns to the MCU as Trevor Slattery. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers also star in it.

Additionally, the final three episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 will air on Disney+ in January 2026. The season is adapting Rick Riordan's Sea of Monsters book. The first two episodes of the season premiered on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. New episodes have aired every Wednesday, and it will culminate on Jan. 21.

Every movie and TV show coming to Disney+ in January 2026

Below is the full list of new movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in January 2026. Note: they are separated by day.

Thursday, January 1

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Friday, January 2

The Big Year

Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory (premiere)

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Sunday, January 4

Incredible Northern Vets (Season 2 premiere)

Monday, January 5

I AM BOXER (Hulu original; new episode)

Wednesday, January 7

Made in Korea (Hulu original)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2, Episode 6)

Friday, January 9

The Tale of Silyan (premiere)

Theme Song Takeover (Season 5 premiere)

Saturday, January 10

The Artful Dodger (Season 1)

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4)

Monday, January 12

I AM BOXER (new episode)

Wednesday, January 14

Hey A.J.! (premiere)

Made in Korea (new episode)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2, Episode 7)

Pole to Pole with Will Smith (premiere)

Friday, January 16

Agent P, Under C: Shorts (premiere)

Saturday, January 17

America's Funniest Home Videos (new seasons)

Phineas and Ferb (Season 5)

Monday, January 18

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3 premiere)

Tuesday, January 19

I AM BOXER (new episode)

Wednesday, January 21

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2, Episode 8)

Thursday, January 22

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Friday, January 23

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel

Monday, January 26

I AM BOXER (new episode)

Tuesday, January 27

Wonder Man (6 pm PST premiere)

Wednesday, January 28

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2 premiere)

Friday, January 30