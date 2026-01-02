Kenny Dillingham is returning to the Arizona State football program in 2026, but he will need to find a new quarterback. Dillingham's former star signal-caller, Sam Leavitt, has officially entered the college football transfer portal.

Although Leavitt had a strong relationship with Dillingham, he will finish his college football career elsewhere. He is in full control of his future after entering the portal with a no-contact tag, according to On3 Sports.

The tag prohibits teams from reaching out to Leavitt. They may communicate with him, but only if the 21-year-old initiates the conversation himself.

Several teams have already been linked to Leavitt, including Oregon, LSU and Miami. Leavitt hails from Portland, giving the Ducks a strong appeal, particularly with Dante Moore all but certainly declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft once the team's season ends.

LSU and Miami are also expected to have an opening at the position, with Garrett Nussmeier and Carson Beck also likely entering the draft. Alabama, whose coaching staff recruited Leavitt while at Washington, could also be a dark horse contender in the sweepstakes.

The biggest aspect of Leavitt's transfer is his price tag. He is expected to be one of the highest-paid players in the transfer portal, with On3 Sports' Pete Nakos estimating his future earnings at around $5 million. That projected threshold leaves several low-budget teams out of the conversation.

Leavitt enters the portal after recording 1,628 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions through seven games in 2025. Injuries limited his sophomore campaign after he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a redshirt freshman in a championship-winning 2024 season.

Without Leavitt, Dillingham will need to overhaul his quarterback room in 2026. Arizona State will likely turn back to the college football transfer portal with Jeff Sims also departing.