In their matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the challenge of playing without their superstar big man, Evan Mobley, who was unavailable due to a nagging calf injury. Although the Cavs would have greatly preferred Mobley's presence on the court, they were fortunate to have Jarrett Allen rise to the occasion in his absence.

In 22.1 minutes of gameplay, Allen delivered an impressive performance, scoring 12 points with an efficient shooting percentage of 83.3%, hitting 5 out of 6 attempts. Furthermore, he showcased his rebounding prowess by grabbing 11 boards while contributing two assists, helping keep Cleveland competitive throughout the game.

For Allen, known for his reliability and steady performance, this game represented another day at the office. However, he was not the standout big man who took the lead in the Cavs' decisive 118-92 victory over the Suns. Instead, veteran big man Tristan Thompson spearheaded Cleveland's dominance on the court. Thompson's experience and skill were pivotal, driving the team's success and showcasing his ability to deliver in critical moments.

Cavs veteran Tristan Thompson was big-time against the Suns

Thompson had an outstanding performance off the bench against the Suns, playing a season-high 25 minutes. During this impactful outing, he achieved season-best numbers in multiple categories, notching 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal while also contributing by blocking a shot.

Before this game, Thompson had logged over 20 minutes of playing time only once this season, highlighting the significance of his appearance against the Suns. Thompson has witnessed a remarkable career evolution in his 14th year in the NBA and 11th with Cleveland.

He was drafted fourth overall by the Cavs in 2011 and spent the first nine seasons as the team's starting center, playing a vital role in their success. However, as he enters his 33rd year, Thompson has transitioned into more of a reserve role in recent seasons.

Despite this shift, he continues to serve as a valuable leader and mentor for the younger players on the team, sharing his wealth of experience and wisdom to help guide the Cavs both on and off the court. He provides his teammates with guidance and support that contribute to the Cavs’ success on the court. Thompson's ability to step up when called upon underscores his importance to the team as a leader and an impact player.

“How about TT,” Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson said postgame. “Amazing screen setting, rebounding. The guy hasn’t played in forever and comes in and plays like that. [It’s] really a testament to our depth.”

Tristan Thompson gave Cleveland a much-needed spark against Phoenix

In the second quarter, Atkinson strategically assembled a sharp and effective lineup composed of Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Ty Jerome, Georges Niang, and Tristan Thompson. This group excelled in defensive execution, showcasing an impressive level of teamwork and communication that resulted in a remarkable 48 defensive rating.

The Cavs' near-perfect zone defense effectively stifled the Suns, limiting their scoring opportunities and forcing them into difficult shots. Thompson's presence in the paint was particularly vital; his ability to disrupt the Suns' offensive flow played a crucial role in the success of this defensive unit. Without Thompson stepping up and anchoring their defense, the Suns, who boast one of the league's highest-scoring offenses, could have easily found their rhythm and begun to dominate the game.

“It’s no surprise that he played 18 minutes straight and was able to impact the game,” Georges Niang said. “Because that guy, if he’s not in the rotation, he’s constantly working on his body and staying in shape so that when he is, you get production like he did tonight.”

Although Mobley is still not back on the floor for the Cavs, if Thompson continues to produce these performances, the team should be able to remain afloat.

“He just loves the game,” Atkinson said of Thompson. “His joy, I would say, his counsel, in terms of how he coaches our young guys and the whole team. And the coaches, too, right? He's right next to us. He suggests stuff. And we just love everything he brings to the table.”