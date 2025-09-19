It's almost time for the 2025-26 NBA season, and hope is abundant. After the Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, they hope to go further this season. As they prep for the 2025-26 NBA training camp, the Cavs look to build upon anything they started last season. The Cavs' rotation looks slightly different, especially as Max Strus recovers from an injury. However, this Cavaliers player could struggle to make the rotation.

With all the turmoil in the Eastern Conference, Cleveland has +700 odds to win the NBA title, according to FanDuel. That gives them the second-best chance of claiming the Larry O'Brien trophy. Currently, oddsmakers believe they have a strong chance of winning the NBA championship.

The Cavs' rotation looks fluid this season, but the starting lineup looks set, at least for now. Yet, there are some questions about the depth and who will step up. Here is the one Cavaliers player who has already struggled to stay in the rotation. Now, he could lose his spot off the bench if he does not raise his production.

The current Cavs starting rotation

Max Strus will miss some time, which has altered the entire dynamic of the starting lineup. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will be back to head the backcourt, with both being among the best in the game. Additionally, De'Andre Hunter now moves into the starting lineup after Strus's injury. Evan Mobley returns as the starting forward, and Jarrett Allen is the center.

Mitchell led the Cavs with 24 points per game while shooting 44.5 percent. Additionally, Garland averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Mobley averaged 18.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor. Also, Allen averaged 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 70.6 percent from the floor. Hunter was effective for both the Cavs and Hawks, averaging 17 points per game.

The starting lineup is set. While injuries happen, this will be the foundation for the Cavs, and the starting five they throw out there every game as the 2025-26 NBA season draws near.

The bench and depth chart

With Strus out, there will be more pressure on the team's depth. The Cavs traded for Lonzo Ball to prepare for this and have done everything they could to fortify their roster. In addition to Ball, Craig Porter Jr. is back to compete for a spot, alongside draft pick Tyrese Proctor. Shooting guard Sam Merrill is also ready to come off the bench again.

The depth in the frontcourt is slightly thin. So far, the Cavaliers are rolling with Dean Wade and Larry Nance Jr. as the only reliable big men behind Mobley and Allen. For now, the Cavaliers have no issues on that part. But it seems like they have plenty of guards, and that could leave one man out.

Strus will return this season. Although he primarily plays small forward, he often plays shooting guard. That leaves too many guards in the backcourt. Of course, all eyes will be on Ball's health. Can he stay healthy throughout an entire season? In hindsight, it's probably a good thing to have that much depth. But in the grand scheme of things, someone will lose a spot if everyone stays healthy.

Why Craig Porter Jr. is the odd man out

Porter is entering his third season with the Cavs. While he has been steadily improving, the time may be running out. Because the Cavs drafted a guard this offseason, it could signal a change in direction. Therefore, Porter might be the man who loses out.

Porter averaged 3.7 points per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor, playing in 51 games. For now, it seems like he is the player who only plays when the game is out of hand. It is his third season, and Porter has not gained any extra trust with the team. Moreover, it seems like he has remained in place, with the same spot in the Cavs' rotation. Complicating things is the emergence of rookie guard Proctor.

Proctor is younger and might ascend beyond his current spot and could surpass Porter in the rotation. While Porter has two years of experience on him, he has not been able to capitalize on the opportunity to secure a spot without question. While others like Ball, Merrill, Wade, and Nance have guaranteed a spot in the Cavs' rotation, Porter has not.

The 2025-26 NBA training camp might not answer all the questions about Porter and Proctor. But there will be a lot of eyes within the organization paying attention to the guards, and how it stacks out. Porter must show improvement in his third season to retain his spot.