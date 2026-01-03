The Boston Red Sox have been bulking up their starting rotation this offseason, but the team is also hoping to keep their offensive core together. Boston is making an aggressive offer to Alex Bregman to keep him on the roster, per MLB.com.

Bregman played the 2025 season in Boston, helping the club make the postseason. It was his first year with that club. During the regular season, the veteran hit 18 home runs and drove in 62 runs. He hit at a .273 batting average.

Bregman spent several seasons with the Houston Astros before landing in Boston. He is known as an excellent defensive third baseman, with some pop in his bat. He has collected 1,250 hits during the regular season in his long career.

The Red Sox finished third in the American League East during the 2025 campaign. Boston lost to the New York Yankees in a Wild Card series.

Red Sox have competition for Alex Bregman

There are several teams who have also reached out to Bregman this offseason. The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly shown some interest, but the Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks appear to be targeting him more aggressively than Pittsburgh. The Chicago Cubs also had a video meeting with Bregman, per the MLB.com report.

While there are other teams interested in the veteran, at least one MLB insider thinks Boston will keep Bregman. That insider is ESPN's Buster Olney. Olney spoke on the “First Up with Korolnek and Colaiacovo” show about Bregman, making the case that Boston will come out on top.

“From what I understand the Red Sox have made an aggressive offer on him, they valued him last summer,” Olney said.

The specifics of the Red Sox offer to Bregman is not known at this time, per MLB.com. He is reportedly looking for a long-term contract. Time will tell who wins the battle for Bregman's services for 2026.

Bregman has been named an All-Star three times in his career, including in 2025. He won two World Series championships while playing for the Astros.