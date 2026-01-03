Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick offered a concise explanation for his late-game lineup decision following Friday night’s 128-121 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, choosing Jaxson Hayes over Deandre Ayton to close the contest.

Redick addressed the move during his postgame press conference, explaining why Hayes remained on the floor down the stretch as the Lakers protected a narrow lead.

“He was playing better,” Redick said.

The decision came as Ayton, the former No. 1 overall pick, struggled to find a consistent rhythm against Memphis. Ayton finished with four points, six rebounds and one steal while shooting 2-for-4 from the field in 25 minutes. He posted a minus-1 plus/minus rating as the Grizzlies continued to apply pressure in the second half.

Despite the quiet outing, Ayton has been productive for Los Angeles throughout the season. Through 28 games, he is averaging 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest while shooting a career-high 70.3% from the field. He is logging 29.3 minutes per game in his first season with the Lakers and has remained a consistent presence in the starting lineup.

“He was playing better.” JJ Redick on why he decided to close with Jaxson Hayes over Deandre Ayton in lastnight's win over the Grizzlies👀pic.twitter.com/NvK6J3oCuI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2026

Hayes, however, delivered a strong performance off the bench Friday and earned Redick’s trust in the closing minutes. He recorded 12 points, two rebounds, two steals and one block while shooting 5-for-6 from the field in 23 minutes. Hayes also finished with a plus-8 rating, providing energy and defensive activity as Los Angeles pulled away late.

With the win, the Los Angeles Lakers improved to 21-11 on the season. They will host Memphis (15-19) again Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. ET before embarking on a two-game road trip. Los Angeles is scheduled to face the New Orleans Pelicans (8-28) on Tuesday, followed by a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (25-9) on Wednesday.