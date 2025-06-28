The Cleveland Cavaliers are making a big move as they look to reload for next season. Cleveland is trading with the Chicago Bulls for Lonzo Ball, per ESPN. In return the Bulls are getting Isaac Okoro.

The Bulls were rumored to be actively shopping Ball in recent days. He finished this past season with a 7.6 points per game scoring average. Ball also shot about 37 percent from the field.

Okoro finished the season averaging 6.1 points per game for the Cavs, while posting 19 minutes per contest. In the NBA Playoffs, he had a 13 point performance against the Indiana Pacers on May 11. He has spent his entire career in Cleveland.

Cleveland lost to the Pacers in the NBA Playoffs, in what was seen as a disappointing finish to the campaign. Chicago, meanwhile, had a losing season overall. The club did make the Play-In tournament, before losing to Toronto.

Cavs hope Lonzo Ball is the answer 

Ball has been effective at various points in his career. He averaged double figures in scoring for three consecutive seasons, before this last campaign. He also missed two full seasons of action, before this year.

Ball has battled injuries in recent years. He has had knee surgeries, as well as a sprained wrist. The new Cavs player saw a career-low season this past year in his production. His scoring average was the lowest it has been since he joined the NBA. His minutes also declined.

Ball is also joining his fourth team now since the 2018-19 season. Since then, he has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Bulls and now the Cavs.

The Cavs had one of the best seasons in the NBA this year. Cleveland won 64 games and looked to be a near shoe-in for the NBA Finals. That all went awry after the team struggled to compete in the postseason against Indiana. The Cavs bowed to the Pacers in five games.

Cavs fans hope that Ball can find his groove again, while playing for Cleveland. The guard was selected second overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.