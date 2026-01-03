The Texas football team missed the College Football Playoff in 2025, despite being one of the best teams in the SEC. A loss to Florida ultimately hurt the team's chances of getting in the field. This offseason, Texas is working hard to return to the CFP.

Texas is working to host top offensive line prospect and Michigan transfer Andrew Sprague, per On3. Sprague is an offensive tackle who helped to anchor the offensive line for the Wolverines in 2025.

“Sprague, who was a redshirt freshman this fall, played 740 of the Wolverines' 867 offensive snaps this season, 736 of which came at right tackle. He started 12 games for the Wolverines, but did not play in Michigan's Citrus Bowl matchup against Texas,” 247 Sports reported.

The addition of a player like Sprague would work wonders for the Texas offense, and also quarterback Arch Manning. Manning had an uneven season at Texas, and struggled at times to move the football. This was Manning's first season as the full-time starter.

Sprague entered the transfer portal following the departure of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore. Moore was fired by the school following an investigation that determined he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Kyle Whittingham is now the Michigan coach, after spending many years coaching at Utah.

Texas is looking for a strong 2026 campaign

The Longhorns made the College Football Playoff the last two seasons, when Quinn Ewers was the quarterback. Texas was on the outside looking in this season, following a 3-loss season. Texas lost to Florida, as well as Ohio State and Georgia.

Texas did however finish the year with a Citrus Bowl win over Michigan. Manning threw for 221 passing yards and two touchdowns in that game. He is expected to return to Texas for the 2026 season.

“No disrespect to the Citrus Bowl, I think he was here twice,” Manning said of his uncle Peyton Manning, per the Associated Press. “I’m not trying to come back again.”

The Texas quarterback has his eyes set on bigger things for the next season.

“2026 is going to be special. Hook 'em,” Manning said after winning the Citrus Bowl, per ESPN.

Texas football finished the 2025 season with a 10-3 record.