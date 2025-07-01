In a shocking turn of events, the Milwaukee Bucks have stolen Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers in free agency. While the assumption around the league was that Turner would return to the Pacers following the team's run to the 2025 NBA Finals, the veteran center now joins Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on a 4-year, $107 million contract, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Turner, 29, was the longest tenured member of the Pacers after being drafted 11th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. In his 10 seasons with the team, he averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2 percent from 3-point range.

While the league-wide assumption was that Turner would return to the Pacers, especially after back-to-back appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals and a trip to the NBA Finals this past year, but that is not the case.

Indiana, who is now dealing with the fallout from All-Star Tyrese Haliburton suffering an Achilles injury, wasn't willing to meet Turner's price tag in free agency. Turner, who wanted to be paid like one of the better centers in the league, was never offered more than $20 million per year by the team, league sources told ClutchPoints.

The Pacers had been in negotiations with Turner's representation leading up to free agency, but talks never reached a point where the long-time Indiana favorite was comfortable staying. While Turner was hoping for a lucrative contract to remain with the team, Indiana never moved from their offer that would have paid Turner an average of $20 million per season, sources said.

As a result, he leaves the organization after 10 seasons and embarks on a new chapter with the Bucks, who ae sorting through their own issues this offseason.

This is a developing story that will be updated shortly.