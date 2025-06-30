The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2025 NBA Draft not in search of a savior. They were in pursuit of fine-tuning. With a roster already packed with star power and versatility, the Cavs approached draft night with a sharpened vision. They needed to reinforce their backcourt depth and add developmental upside on the wing. Fresh off a season where championship hopes felt more realistic than ever, Cleveland didn’t need a big swing. What it needed were pieces that could fit into a well-oiled machine and possibly extend its title window. Sure, the picks weren’t flashy, but they were calculated. That, in itself, is a mark of a mature front office.

Dominant Season, Disappointing Finish

Plenty of people envisioned the Cavs entering the title-contender clique prior to the 2024-25 season. Nobody predicted total domination on the back of a Most Improved Player-worthy leap from Evan Mobley. We also saw the most plug-and-play version of Donovan Mitchell we've ever seen, an actually healthy Darius Garland, and a more dynamic offensive attack under head coach Kenny Atkinson.

The result? A franchise-best 64-18 record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, the playoffs brought a cruel reminder of the league’s unforgiving nature. After dispatching the Miami Heat in the first round, Cleveland ran into a red-hot Indiana Pacers team in the second round. Led by Tyrese Haliburton and a bruising front line, the Pacers exposed cracks in Cleveland’s defense and forced the Cavaliers into difficult late-game situations. The Cavs bowed out in just five games, losing all of their home games in the series. It was a bitter pill to swallow after such a dominant run.

In the aftermath, change came relatively swiftly. The Cavs agreed to a deal sending Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for former No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball. Though Ball hasn't played a full season in years due to knee injuries, his high-IQ playmaking and defensive chops could be a perfect fit in a system that thrives on movement and spacing. The trade cannot be finalized until July 6, but it's already a headline-grabber. It also hints at a franchise unafraid to make bold moves in its chase for a title.

Here we will hand out grades for every player whom the Cleveland Cavaliers picked at the 2025 NBA Draft.

Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Grade: B

Cleveland’s first selection in the 2025 NBA Draft was Tyrese Proctor. He's a 6'5″ combo guard out of Duke. Once projected to be a one-and-done star, Proctor took the long road. He returned for his junior year and showed the type of development NBA front offices love to see. He refined his outside shot, dramatically improved his defensive positioning, and showcased impressive passing chops in both halfcourt sets and transition.

For the Cavaliers, this pick is about succession planning. Ty Jerome, the team’s do-it-all guard off the bench, is an unrestricted free agent. Proctor could step into that role without disrupting team chemistry. His ability to guard multiple positions and create for others gives Cleveland a low-risk, medium-upside contributor. As such, he should fit seamlessly into the rotation.

What holds this grade back from being higher is Proctor’s limited explosiveness. He also has occasional spotty decision-making under pressure. He’s not a primary initiator, and in a playoff context, that may limit his utility. Still, in the regular season grind, he’s exactly the kind of steady presence that deep rosters crave. If he becomes more assertive offensively, this pick could quietly become one of the steals of the late first round.

Saliou Niang, G/F, Dolomiti Energia Trento

Grade: C

With their second pick, the Cavs went international. They selected Saliou Niang, a high-energy wing out of Dolomiti Energia Trento in Italy’s Serie A. On paper, Niang checks many of the modern wing boxes. He;s long, athletic, switchable, and unafraid to attack the rim with authority. In practices and workouts, his motor stood out, too.

However, Niang is a project. His handle is shaky, and his shooting mechanics are inconsistent. He thrives in chaos, but Cleveland isn’t a team that operates in disarray. It’s a structured, system-heavy squad with clearly defined roles and responsibilities. Niang, as currently constructed, may find it difficult to carve out minutes. That's unless he dramatically improves his decision-making and learns to play within a team concept.

Of course, there’s long-term intrigue here. If the Cavs stash him overseas for another year or bring him along slowly via the G League, Niang could blossom into a rotational player in a year or two. However, if they expect immediate impact, they may be left wanting. It’s a swing compared to other available wings who were more NBA-ready.

Overall Draft Grade: B-

The Cavaliers didn't walk away from the 2025 NBA Draft with a superstar, but they didn't need one. This team is built to win now. With Proctor, they added polish and depth to a guard rotation already brimming with talent. With Niang, they took a measured gamble on upside. That's something every contending team must do occasionally to stay ahead of the curve.

When paired with the potential Ball acquisition, this draft class reflects Cleveland’s strategy: protect the present, and quietly invest in the future. If even one of these picks pans out, the Cavs’ 2025 Draft will be another quiet win in a front office hot streak.

Smart, not splashy. Functional, not flashy. The Cavaliers played the board well—but time will tell if they made the right bets.