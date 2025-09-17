As the NBA continues investigating allegations surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard, a new report revisits the extensive list of demands Leonard’s uncle, Dennis Robertson, made during the forward’s 2019 free agency.

According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, Robertson, who is widely known as “Uncle Dennis,” presented the Clippers with a series of requests before Leonard ultimately signed with the team on July 5, 2019. Among them were ownership stakes in the franchise, access to a private plane, a house, and guaranteed off-court endorsement income. Sources told ESPN these were the same requests Robertson made of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors.

The Toronto Star previously reported that Robertson also asked the Raptors for equity in outside companies and sponsorship deals in which Leonard would not be required to make appearances. Robertson did not respond to requests for comment for those reports.

While the Clippers did not grant those ownership and financial requests — which fall outside of the league’s collective bargaining agreement — they did agree to several other accommodations.

Robertson asked that Leonard initially be allowed to live in San Diego instead of Los Angeles, commuting by helicopter to practices and games. The team agreed. Leonard eventually moved to Los Angeles full time.

The Clippers also permitted Leonard to reduce media obligations and community appearances, promised to market him as an individual star, and allowed him to bring members of his personal circle into the organization.

Clippers’ pursuit of Kawhi Leonard shaped by Uncle Dennis’ free agency demands

One of Robertson’s most significant requests was that the team follow a strict policy on speaking about Leonard publicly. Coaches and executives were to say nothing unless absolutely necessary. Rival coaches told ESPN that such a request is not unusual for superstar players.

For the Clippers, who were intent on securing Leonard’s commitment, the concessions were part of an aggressive push to prove themselves as a star-friendly organization. The team had even dismissed television analyst Bruce Bowen in 2018 after he criticized Leonard, a decision widely viewed as clearing the way for his arrival.

The Clippers also acquired Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blockbuster trade, another key factor in Leonard’s decision to join the franchise.

Robertson did not respond to ESPN’s request for comment on the latest report. A team source disputed some of the requests described and the tone in which others were presented.

The NBA’s current investigation into the Clippers stems from a separate matter involving Aspiration, a financial services company that signed Leonard to a $28 million contract in 2022 and later collapsed amid a federal fraud case. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer also invested $50 million in the company.

For now, Robertson’s demands in 2019 add context to how far teams were willing to go to secure Leonard and how those negotiations continue to shape the league’s scrutiny of the Clippers.