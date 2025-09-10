Pablo Torre shook the NBA media world last week when his podcast dropped a detailed investigation alleging that the Los Angeles Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer skirted salary cap rules by funneling illicit perks to Kawhi Leonard. The story has dominated discussion, a rare September headline in a league that usually takes a breath before training camps open, per AwfulAnnouncing.

The reactions have been sharp and divided. Dallas Mavericks part-owner Mark Cuban loudly defended the Clippers and declared himself “Team Ballmer.” Cuban even blasted Torre for leaning on sources he called “scammers,” saying the evidence didn’t hold up. On the other side, fans across social media have embraced Torre’s claims and pushed the narrative that the NBA might finally take action against one of its wealthiest owners.

Some NBA insiders, like Shams Charania, have downplayed Torre’s angle, suggesting that “no-work” deals from team sponsors are not unusual around the league. Others dismissed the report entirely, arguing Torre failed to connect the alleged payments directly to Ballmer or the Clippers’ front office.

Torre pushes back at critics

Appearing on Nothing Personal with David Samson, Torre went on offense. He argued that much of the pushback stems from people who never listened to the full podcast. “If you didn’t do reporting on this but you’re speaking very confidently… just know that it’s obvious to the people who did do the reporting,” Torre said.

He accused doubters of failing “an IQ test” and claimed many media voices have lost their ability to recognize what’s real. To him, that broken “BS detector” explains why some analysts dismissed the evidence he and his team pieced together over seven months.

Torre welcomes the scrutiny, though. With the NBA formally investigating the Clippers, he believes his work will stand the test of time. If the league uncovers what he reported, Torre insists those who doubted him will end up embarrassed. “The doubters will have egg on their faces,” he warned.

While Cuban continues to ride with Ballmer, Torre seems content to let the league dig deeper. What began as a podcast episode has become a high-stakes showdown involving one of basketball’s biggest stars, one of its richest owners, and an investigative journalist who refuses to back down.