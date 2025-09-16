The Los Angeles Clippers may finally have the roster they’ve been dreaming of for more than a decade. After a busy offseason where the front office aggressively doubled down on veteran talent, the Clippers now boast one of the deepest and most experienced rosters in the NBA. Bradley Beal has landed in Los Angeles, adding a new scoring dimension. James Harden chose continuity, re-signing after a productive season as the team’s lead playmaker. Brook Lopez signed on to provide rim protection and three-point spacing, while Chris Paul —yes, at 40 years old—returned to the franchise that once slipped from his grasp, now serving as a backup floor general with invaluable experience. John Collins, acquired in a sign-and-trade, adds youthful frontcourt energy to balance the aging core, while Nicolas Batum re-upped to continue as a versatile wing defender and shooter.

On paper, this looks like one of the most complete rosters in the Western Conference. They have shooters, playmakers, interior size, and playoff-tested stars. But as history has shown, the NBA is rarely about who looks good in October; it’s about who holds up in May and June. This is where questions about health, roster construction, and matchup flexibility enter the conversation. The Clippers have gone all-in on veteran stability, but they may still need another piece to truly secure their place among the West’s elite. The trade market is where this veteran-heavy team could add insurance, balance, and possibly the one player who makes them championship-proof.

Mikal Bridges: The elite wing defender

For all the talent the Clippers have stockpiled, one glaring issue stands out: wing defense. Harden and Beal are both offensive-minded guards who can be exploited defensively, while Batum, though steady, is now 36 and can no longer shoulder heavy playoff minutes against the West’s premier scorers. Enter Mikal Bridges, the kind of defensive stopper who could immediately restore balance to this roster.

Mikal Bridges game winning defensive stops

pic.twitter.com/r76GDMrYaK — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) August 28, 2025

Bridges is more than just a defender. Over the past few seasons, he has developed into a capable secondary scorer, someone who can hit threes at a consistent clip, cut off the ball, and even initiate offense when necessary. His length and athleticism would give the Clippers the flexibility to throw out lineups that can both score and switch across positions defensively. Against teams like the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, or Minnesota Timberwolves, who all boast elite wings, having Bridges on hand would be invaluable.

The cost would be steep, as the Knicks will be reluctant to part with their centerpiece. But for the Clippers, who are already fully invested in a win-now timeline, this is the type of move that could make the difference between a Western Conference Finals appearance and a legitimate chance at the championship. Bridges’ durability and ability to guard the league’s best scorers would slot perfectly into a roster full of offensive firepower but short on defensive stoppers.

Myles Turner: The rim protector and floor spacer

While Brook Lopez remains one of the league’s most respected defensive bigs, it’s fair to question how much can be expected of a 37-year-old center over the course of a grueling season and postseason. Lopez is still effective, but behind him, the Clippers lack another true rim protector who can both defend the paint and stretch the floor offensively. This is where Myles Turner enters the picture as a prime trade candidate.

Myles Turner this postseason: 15.2 PPG

2.2 BPG

38.9 3P%

And this massive poster 😱 Indy is tied 1-1 heading home in the NBA Finals!pic.twitter.com/os2HfiMXbk — NBA (@NBA) June 9, 2025

Turner has long been one of the NBA’s most underrated big men. His shot-blocking instincts are elite, consistently ranking near the top of the league in blocks per game. Offensively, his ability to hit the three at a high clip makes him a perfect fit for a modern offense that thrives on spacing. Imagine Harden running a pick-and-pop with Turner, or Beal slashing into the lane with Turner pulling opposing centers out of the paint; this kind of versatility could be exactly what the Clippers need in high-stakes playoff series.

Adding Turner would also allow the Clippers to manage Lopez’s minutes more carefully, ensuring he’s fresh for the postseason. Moreover, Turner is still in his prime, making him one of the few players who could balance the Clippers’ veteran core with a younger foundation. If the Bucks were to explore reshuffling their roster, Turner could be the perfect candidate for Los Angeles to pursue, giving them a long-term anchor in the middle while keeping their title window wide open.

Article Continues Below

Dejounte Murray: The defensive playmaker

While Harden and Paul provide plenty of playmaking, and Beal gives the Clippers another pure scorer, the backcourt still has a clear deficiency: perimeter defense. In a conference full of elite guards: think Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Devin Booker, the Clippers cannot expect to survive with Harden, Beal, and Paul carrying the bulk of the defensive assignments. That’s where Dejounte Murray could become an ideal addition.

6 MONTHS AND THIS SH*T FEEL LIGHT!!! 😁 I Catch Back Up With Y’all In A Few!!! 😤😈 #DM5🖤 pic.twitter.com/PuThC0u386 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) August 20, 2025

Murray, one of the NBA’s premier two-way guards, would immediately give the Clippers a defensive edge they currently lack. His ability to hound opposing point guards, generate steals, and rebound at an elite level for his position would be a perfect complement to the Clippers’ offense-heavy roster. Unlike some defensive specialists, Murray is also a proven scorer, capable of creating his own shot and playing both on and off the ball. Pairing him with Harden could allow the Clippers to maintain offensive creativity while gaining much-needed defensive toughness.

More importantly, Murray’s presence would help protect the aging legs of Chris Paul and James Harden, ensuring that they can conserve energy for the postseason. Adding a player like Murray wouldn’t just be about patching a hole; it would be about fundamentally changing the Clippers’ defensive identity. With him, Los Angeles could credibly match up against any backcourt in the league without sacrificing offensive firepower.

What will the Clippers do?

The Los Angeles Clippers have already signaled their intentions for the 2025-26 season: it’s championship or bust. By re-signing Harden, adding Beal, Lopez, and Paul, and securing Collins as a younger piece, they’ve built a roster that blends star power with depth. But as strong as the current group looks, history has shown that one or two strategic trades can be the difference between being remembered as contenders or champions.

Mikal Bridges would give them the wing defender they lost when Paul George left, restoring balance to the rotation. Myles Turner would protect them against the wear and tear of relying too heavily on Brook Lopez, while giving their offense another dimension. Dejounte Murray would solve their most glaring backcourt weakness and bring defensive credibility to a guard-heavy rotation.

The Clippers have loaded up on veterans, but they’re still searching for that final piece. Whether they choose to swing big for a star or add a role player who fills a key gap, the 2025-26 season will likely hinge on what moves they make next. For a franchise that has spent years chasing the elusive title, the time to act is now.