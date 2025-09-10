Last week, sports reporter Pablo Torre reported on an alleged no-show deal signed by Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard with the since-bankrupt company Aspiration that paid him off the table and allowed the team to circumvent the NBA salary cap. The NBA has since announced its own investigation into the allegations, which the Clippers have vehemently denied, and if anything is to be found, the consequences could be dire.

Recently, Howard Beck of The Ringer reported on just how unusual the Leonard situation is against the backdrop of NBA history.

“Teams sometimes connect players with team sponsors or local businesses to help facilitate an individual endorsement deal… But these sorts of deals generally pay in the hundreds of thousands or, at most, ‘the low six figures,' per multiple sources, and they require the players to actively promote the brand—via commercials, appearances, or social media posts,” reported Beck.

As of yet, no evidence has been uncovered of Leonard ever promoting Aspiration.

Beck also cited one former NBA player and front office executive who said “it reeks” and that the no-show part of the deal is “a huge red flag” and “smells the most in this whole thing.”

One team executive brushed off the notion that deals such as Leonard's alleged contract are commonplace in today's NBA.

“No. Everyone is not funneling $48 million under the table through sham sponsorships,” he said.

A huge deal for the Clippers

If the Los Angeles Clippers are found to have committed any wrongdoing in the Leonard situation, the consequences could be severe.

Some fans have referenced the Minnesota Timberwolves' attempt to circumvent the salary cap in the late 1990s regarding Joe Smith, which was caught by the NBA and resulted in multiple suspensions and forfeited first round draft picks, as well as hefty fines.

Making matters even more embarrassing for the Clippers, if these rumors turn out to be true, is that they've won precisely nothing since Leonard arrived into town, and have watched the Oklahoma City Thunder, whom they stocked with assets in their trade for Paul George in 2019, go on to win an NBA championship this past season.