Kawhi Leonard’s handling of a knee procedure before the 2024 Paris Olympics has added another layer of scrutiny to his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers. A new ESPN report revealed that Leonard did not disclose the surgery to Team USA officials until weeks before training camp, leaving coaches and executives frustrated as they prepared for international play.

According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, Leonard was named to Team USA’s 12-man roster in April 2024, just weeks after the Clippers’ playoff exit. Officials envisioned Leonard as a defensive anchor against the likes of Serbia’s Nikola Jokic, but concerns already lingered about whether he could stay healthy after battling knee inflammation late in the season.

Those concerns intensified when officials learned in late June that Leonard had undergone a procedure on his knee two months earlier, in early May. The news came as a surprise, as the operation had not been publicly disclosed and was kept from Team USA staff until just before training camp in July.

One source described Leonard as looking “slow and laboring” during practices in Las Vegas. Despite his struggles, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, who served as an assistant under Team USA head coach Steve Kerr, vouched for Leonard. Lue stressed that Leonard knew his body and would remove himself from competition if he felt unfit, but that he remained determined to represent his country.

Team USA replaced Kawhi Leonard as secrecy over knee surgery fueled frustration

Article Continues Below

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank echoed that position, saying Leonard wanted to play. Still, Team USA officials were unconvinced.

“I think he thought that he could come and rehab for three weeks with [Team USA] and then he’d be ready to play in the Olympics,” one source close to the process told ESPN. Officials ultimately determined that scenario was unworkable, replacing Leonard with Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. White went on to help Team USA capture the gold medal with a win over host nation France.

The lack of transparency frustrated those inside the program. Holmes reported that officials regretted how the decision unfolded but believed Leonard’s camp had not been forthcoming about the procedure or his recovery timeline.

On July 15, Frank told reporters he was “very disappointed” by Team USA’s decision to exclude Leonard, arguing that the forward looked healthy during his time at camp. But when asked directly whether Leonard had undergone any surgery or treatment to his right knee before July, Frank declined to provide details.

Leonard’s secretive approach mirrored a pattern that has followed him throughout his career, from his split with the San Antonio Spurs to his tightly managed tenure in Los Angeles. While he remains a two-time NBA Finals MVP and a cornerstone for the Clippers, the episode further illustrates the persistent uncertainty that has surrounded his health and availability.