Kawhi Leonard’s signing with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019 marked a turning point for the franchise, but the excitement was accompanied by anxiety that has lingered ever since. ESPN’s Baxter Holmes reported Wednesday that fear quickly became embedded in the organization as it navigated Leonard’s arrival, his health, and the price it paid to secure him.

The Clippers finalized a massive trade for Paul George to pair him with Leonard, sending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round picks and two pick swaps to Oklahoma City. Holmes reported that owner Steve Ballmer worried about dealing away so much of the team’s future, a concern shared by others in the front office.

Staffers also drew comparisons to the Brooklyn Nets’ 2013 trade with Boston, when the Celtics acquired draft assets for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. That move eventually delivered Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who led Boston to the 2024 title, while Brooklyn failed to contend. The Clippers also wrestled with letting go of Gilgeous-Alexander, who had just earned All-Rookie recognition and showed signs of star potential. He went on to capture league MVP and Finals MVP honors while leading the Thunder to a championship this past season.

Leonard confirmed his commitment to the Clippers late on July 5, 2019, and within a minute the news of the George trade surfaced. Four days later, Leonard signed a three-year, $103.1 million contract with a player option. While the organization celebrated, Holmes reported that a more sobering sentiment was already setting in: fear of what might happen if Leonard or his camp felt dissatisfied.

Fear over Kawhi Leonard’s future quickly defined Clippers culture

That unease surfaced early. On Nov. 6, 2019, Leonard sat out against Milwaukee for load management. When Rivers told reporters Leonard “feels great,” the league fined the Clippers $50,000 the next day, revealing that he was managing a patellar tendon injury.

“The league office looked into it, and [the reporter] was right,” one source told ESPN. “The severity of Kawhi’s injury was more significant than the team was letting on.”

The fine rattled the organization. The Clippers had watched Leonard’s split from San Antonio unfold after disagreements over how to manage a long-term injury, and staffers feared history could repeat itself.

“The Spurs were maybe the most respected, most revered pro sports team in America,” one former staffer told ESPN. “It was like if this guy is willing to tell those people to go f— themselves, he can’t possibly be afraid to tell us to go f— ourselves. … Everybody was afraid of Kawhi leaving.”

To avoid conflict, the Clippers worked to keep Leonard’s medical information closely guarded. Multiple sources told ESPN that even the team’s medical staff had limited involvement, while public comments and social media posts involving Leonard were heavily vetted, sometimes with input from his uncle, Dennis Robertson.

“There was clearly a heightened sensitivity,” one staffer said. “Everyone was so uptight.”

In a statement to ESPN, the Clippers praised Leonard’s contributions and resilience despite injuries. But Holmes reported that inside the franchise, fear has shaped the culture since the day Leonard arrived — and continues to shadow his tenure.