Fresh off their first win of the Mike Vrabel era, the New England Patriots are looking to improve to 2-1 this coming weekend. Ahead of the team's Week 3 tilt versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Vrabel and the defense received some good news. Per the head coach, star cornerback Christian Gonzalez will return to practice on Wednesday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via X, formerly Twitter.

“#Patriots star CB Christian Gonzalez, out since the preseason with a hamstring injury, is set to practice today, per coach Mike Vrabel,” reported Rapoport on Wednesday afternoon.

Getting their top cornerback back is a massive boon for the Patriots' defense. The unit has allowed 20 or more points in both of their 2025 matchups so far. While the offense was able to outscore the Miami Dolphins on the road last Sunday, more consistency is needed from Vrabel's unit. With defensive coordinator Terrell Williams dealing with health issues, linebackers coach Zak Kuhr called plays in Sunday's victory. Now that Gonzalez is back, how will he affect this coming weekend's matchup versus Pittsburgh?

Patriots look to continue strong start under new head coach Mike Vrabel

Article Continues Below

With Gonzalez back in the fold, the Patriots now have their top two corners ahead of the Steelers matchup. The team signed veteran Carlton Davis in free agency this past winter to team up with Gonzalez. Nickelback Marcus Jones is solid, while the safety duo of Jaylinn Hawkins and Craig Woodson continues to improve. Vrabel has high hopes for Gonzalez's return to practice, according to team beat reporter Mike Reiss on X.

Mike Vrabel says he expects CB Christian Gonzalez “to do some things” at practice today. pic.twitter.com/g5BDvxp9ez — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 17, 2025

“Mike Vrabel says he expects CB Christian Gonzalez “to do some things” at practice today,” posted Reiss.

Gonzalez's teammates are also happy to have him back. Number one wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who will likely go against Gonzalez in practice moving forward, called the former first-rounder a “hell of a player.” In his first two seasons with the Patriots, Gonzalez has established himself as one of the NFL's best corners. Can he help the Pats improve to 2-1 with a victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers Sunday? If so, then perhaps Vrabel's first season will be more of a success than the last few years have been in Foxboro.