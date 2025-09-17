The Miami football program has gotten off to a hot start to the 2025 college football season, currently sitting at 3-0 after their recent demolition of South Florida. While that win may not seem like much of a needle mover, it should be noted that the Bulls had picked up back to back rank wins over Boise State and Florida before their loss to the Hurricanes.

A big part of the Hurricanes' success so far this year has been the play of quarterback Carson Beck, who initially entered the NFL Draft last year before reversing course and transferring from the University of Georgia to Miami in order to resume his college career.

In fact, so strong has been Beck's start to the 2025 season that he recently upended Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer as the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy award, at +750 odds, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Mateer still sits in second place at +900 odds, followed by Dante Moore of Oregon and Gunner Stockton of Georgia.

A strong start for Miami football

Last year, it looked like the Miami football team could be a real contender led by Heisman Trophy finalist and number one overall NFL Draft pick Cam Ward. However, the Hurricanes' overreliance on Ward ultimately manifested down the stretch, and the team ended up missing the playoffs altogether despite its new 12-team expanded format.

This year, the Hurricanes seem to be adopting a more balanced approach, while still allowing Beck to do a lot of the heavy lifting on offense. Beck didn't have his best game in Miami's opening week win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but since then, he's been excellent as ACC play looms just around the corner.

At this point, it would seem that Miami football would have only one more true test left this season, which would be in Week 5 against Florida State, who has also gotten off to a hot start to the campaign. This week's game against Florida could theoretically present an interesting challenge, but DJ Lagway's five interception game against LSU last week might take some of the juice out of that matchup.

In any case, things are looking up for the Hurricanes.