The NBA offseason featured restricted free agents and stars changing teams. However, the biggest story stars Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. Reports surfaced that Steve Ballmer, the owner of the Clippers, used a company called Aspiration to pay Leonard extra money. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver offered his thoughts on the ongoing investigation.

Ballmer defended himself and Los Angeles when he gave his perspective on Leonard's situation. According to him, the team made no moves to give Leonard any money outside of his contract. However, things are not looking good for Leonard or the Clippers as the investigation into Aspiration continues. If sufficient evidence is found, the punishment could be severe for everyone involved.

Silver has been monitoring the situation from the league's perspective. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the commissioner is going to let the investigation run its course before allowing the NBA to make any kind of ruling. He also said that league has a responsibility to sentence an appropriate punishment to Leonard and the Clippers depending on the investigation's results.

In a press conference concerning the situation, Silver gave his opinion on the investigation. He even joked around, saying that he only learned about Aspiration after the news broke about Ballmer allegedly paying Leonard through the company.

“”Frankly, I never heard of the company Aspiration before,” Silver said. “…it was all new to me. I heard it, I saw some of the follow-up information.”

Since taking over as the NBA's commissioner, Silver has been swift when handing out punishments. However, Leonard and Ballmer could warrant a significant sentence if the investigation reveals any evidence against them. The salary cap is a principle rule in the NBA and the Clippers' attempt to circumvent it could result in a hefty penalty.

For now, Ballmer, Leonard, and Los Angeles are still under investigation. Once it concludes, Silver and the NBA will come in and come to their own decision on what should be done to the Clippers.