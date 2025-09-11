As the NBA navigates the fallout of the Los Angeles Clippers’ controversy involving Kawhi Leonard and the bankrupt firm Aspiration, commissioner Adam Silver and team owners are weighing next steps while making clear their respect for Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

During Wednesday’s preseason board of governors meeting in New York, Silver fielded questions about the league’s investigation into allegations that the Clippers used a $28 million sponsorship deal through Aspiration to circumvent salary cap rules. Despite the gravity of the situation, reporting from The Athletic highlighted Ballmer’s standing among his peers as one of the most respected figures in NBA ownership circles.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Ballmer’s reputation extends far beyond his wealth. Known for his willingness to support league initiatives and his role as chair of the audit committee, Ballmer has long been seen as a reliable partner to the league office.

“They love Ballmer,” one high-ranking team executive told The Athletic.

Adam Silver cites broad powers as Steve Ballmer, Kawhi Leonard-Clippers probe widens

Silver, who emphasized his independence in handling the matter, explained the scope of potential league penalties.

“My powers are very broad,” Silver said. “The full range of financial penalties: Draft picks, suspensions, etc. I have very broad powers in these situations.”

He added that the Board of Governors has reserved judgment until the investigation concludes.

“What’s being said to me is a reservation of judgment,” Silver noted. “People recognize that that’s what you have a league office for. That’s what you have a commissioner for, someone who is independent of the teams.”

The Clippers’ current probe has also revived questions surrounding Leonard’s free agency history. Earlier this week, Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur reported that Leonard’s uncle, Dennis Robertson, requested unusual concessions during negotiations with the Raptors in 2019. According to Arthur, the demands included equity in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, no-show sponsorships and a trade for Paul George. Toronto ultimately refused, and Leonard signed with the Clippers.

Ballmer’s Aspiration investment and Raptors report add to Clippers scrutiny

Libaan Osman of the Toronto Star later confirmed the existence of a proposed $10 million per year sponsorship arrangement offered to Leonard had he stayed with the Raptors. The report has fueled further scrutiny into how business interests around Leonard have intersected with his team negotiations.

Silver acknowledged that the latest allegations caught him by surprise.

“Frankly, I never heard of the company Aspiration before,” Silver said. “…it was all new to me. I heard it, I saw some of the follow-up information.”

For Ballmer, the Clippers’ high-profile arena sponsorship with Aspiration and his personal $50 million investment in the company have become central to the case. While he has denied wrongdoing and labeled the investment a bad deal, the investigation represents one of the biggest challenges of his tenure.

Still, among NBA governors, Ballmer’s track record of leadership and financial commitment has not gone unnoticed. As one of the league’s most visible and engaged owners, he remains a central figure in both the Clippers’ future and the NBA’s broader direction.