The South Carolina football team's 31-7 loss to Vanderbilt in Week 3 was concerning enough, but the bigger story is the health of quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Head coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday that the team will not provide an official update until Wednesday's SEC injury report is released. Sellers exited the game in the first half after taking a hard hit that was later ruled targeting. The sophomore had completed six of seven passes for 94 yards before leaving, but without him, the Gamecocks’ offense went flat and never scored again.

There's at least some optimism, though. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sellers has been practicing, and positive signs are pointing toward his availability for the South Carolina football team's upcoming game at Missouri.

It's not definitive, but the Gamecocks are hopeful that their Heisman hopeful QB won't be sidelined for long after the concussion scare.

Before the setback, Sellers had looked like the centerpiece of South Carolina's offense, totaling 337 passing yards, two touchdowns, and another rushing score through the first two weeks. His poise and accuracy made the Gamecocks one of the more efficient scoring teams in the SEC early in the season.

But Vanderbilt exposed how limited the team is without him under center. Backup Luke Doty ran six second-half drives, none of which ended in points until late garbage time. South Carolina mustered just 159 total yards after halftime, with most of that coming on its final possession.

If Sellers is forced to sit, Beamer could turn to Ohio State transfer Air Noland. The redshirt freshman was a highly regarded recruit and could see his first snaps in Columbia sooner than expected. Regardless, the Gamecocks know their ceiling depends on Sellers’ health.

Reports also note that LaNorris Sellers' concussion will continue to be monitored. His Week 4 status is uncertain, but his progression in practice offers some hope. More clarity is expected later in the week as South Carolina prepares to face No. 23 Missouri.