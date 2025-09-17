The Los Angeles Clippers have been in the headlines for the past few weeks after a report came out that Steve Ballmer may have been paying Kawhi Leonard under the table. Since then, many have been trying to find out if the report is true, and Ballmer has even done an interview to try to clear his name.

This all leads back to Leonard, who is the star of the Clippers and has been since he signed with the team in 2019. Fast forward to now, and they have nothing to show for his years there, and with his contract ending next season, some are wondering what will be next for him and the franchise.

A former staff member of the Clippers said that the team is done building around Leonard, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.