The Tampa Bay Buccaneers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019 this season. Even after winning their final game of the season, they fell short in the NFC South race. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is safe, but he fired offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard on Thursday after one season at the helm.

The Bucs fired offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, sources tell The Insiders. Todd Bowles says he will be back for a fifth season, with his fifth different OC. pic.twitter.com/tugxnEXq3K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

Dave Canales and Liam Coen were Grizzard's predecessors as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. While both of those men are now head coaches in the playoffs, Grizzard did not have the same success with Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. According to Mike Garafolo, Tampa already has a list going of potential replacements.

“Two names to watch for Todd Bowles' fifth OC in five years: Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, who impressed in his interview with Tampa last year, and Ravens OC Todd Monken, a former Buccaneers OC.”

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Buccaneers have also fired quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis.

The Buccaneers dealt with an incredible amount of injuries early in the season. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, and Bucky Irving all missed time for Grizzard's offense. Mayfield struggled even when they came back, partly because he was dealing with shoulder issues.

Bowles comes from a defensive background, so the offensive playcaller is an extremely important hire for the Buccaneers. They have had success pulling from the Shanahan tree of offensive playcallers with Coen and Canales. Grizzard comes from the same tree, working under Mike McDaniel and Coen at different points.

The Buccaneers head into a massive offseason with an offensive coordinator opening once again. Can a new hire get the most out of Mayfield once again?