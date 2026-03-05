The Dallas Mavericks visit the Orlando Magic on Thursday, looking to snap a four-game losing streak, and rookie star Cooper Flagg is listed as questionable on the injury report. Flagg has not played since before the All-Star break due to a foot injury. Here is everything we know about Cooper Flagg’s injury and playing status for the Mavericks’ game against the Magic.

Cooper Flagg’s injury status vs. Magic



On the Mavericks’ official injury report via the NBA, Cooper Flagg is still listed as being questionable to play on Thursday. Flagg has missed nine straight games due to the aforementioned foot injury. However, there is an increasing expectation that Flagg will make his return to the lineup against the Magic, as per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein originally reported that Dallas’ rookie sensation was going to be a game-time decision, but then updated his reporting to say that sources had confirmed that Flagg was going to be back on the court.

The arguable frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year Award, Flagg has been averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 48.2 percent shooting from the field, 30.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 80.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

So when it comes to the question of whether or not Cooper Flagg is playing tonight against the Magic, the answer is probably a yes.

Mavericks injury report

-Marvin Bagley III out (neck sprain)

-Moussa Cisse doubtful (G League two-way)

-Cooper Flagg questionable (left foot sprain)

-Kyrie Irving out (left knee surgery)

-Dereck Lively II out (right foot surgery)

-Naji Marshall probable (right finger contusion)

-John Poulakidas doubtful (G League two-way)

-Tyler Smith doubtful (G League two-way)

-Klay Thompson probable (right adductor contusion)

-Brandon Williams questionable (left quad contusion)

Magic injury report

-Anthony Black questionable (right quad contusion)

-Wendell Carter Jr. questionable (left ankle soreness)

-Jonathan Isaac questionable (left knee soreness)

-Franz Wagner out (left ankle sprain injury management)