The Dallas Mavericks are digging for gold in the G League, and they think they’ve found a gem. According to league sources, Dallas is signing guard John Poulakidas to a two-way contract, bringing a sharpshooting Ivy League standout to the Big D.

Poulakidas, a Yale University product and former Ivy League Tournament MVP, has been lighting it up for the San Diego Clippers. The 6-foot-6 guard is currently second in the G League in three-pointers made this season, one less than the leader with 96 triples.

He is averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting a crisp 38.5% from beyond the arc. His ability to space the floor is exactly what the Mavericks need as they navigate a roster ravaged by injuries.

Dallas has hit a wall, dropping 11 of its last 13 games and suffering a sixth consecutive home loss on Friday night. In that 124-105 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Mavericks looked physically and offensively spent. Without rookie sensation Cooper Flagg and star guard Kyrie Irving, the team lacked the perimeter threat necessary to keep Memphis honest.

Even in the prior 130-121 loss to the Sacramento Kings, where Naji Marshall exploded for 36 points and 10 rebounds, the depth issues were glaring. While Khris Middleton chipped in 17 points, the Mavericks struggled to find consistent bench production. Poulakidas offers a low-risk, high-reward solution to that problem.

By bringing in a specialized shooter who can thrive in the catch-and-shoot game, the Mavericks hope to provide their remaining playmakers with more room to operate. If his G League success translates to the NBA stage, the “King of the Ivy” might just find a permanent throne in the Dallas rotation.