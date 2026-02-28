Cooper Flagg has missed six consecutive games due to a left mid-foot sprain injury. Although the walking boot was recently removed, it appears there is still no timetable for return for the Dallas Mavericks star.

Reports indicate that the 19-year-old rookie will miss Sunday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Grant Afseth of the DallasHoop Journal. This will be Flagg's seventh straight missed game since sustaining the injury on February 10 in the Mavericks' 120-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

“Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg (left mid-foot sprain) has been ruled out for Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.”

The news of the former No. 1 overall pick being ruled out on Saturday can't be all that surprising. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said on Friday that he doesn't even expect Cooper Flagg to be available for the March 3 matchup against Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets. If that's the case, Flagg could be out for at least two more games.

Despite the concerning injury woes in recent weeks, Flagg has looked every bit of a franchise cornerstone throughout his rookie season. He's still in consideration for the Rookie of the Year Award, as he's played at a high level when healthy. Through 49 games played, Flagg is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.2% from the floor and 30.2% from beyond the three-point line.

With Cooper Flagg ruled out once again, RJ Nembhard Jr. and Brandon Williams should see some action in the point guard position. With PJ Washington and Marvin Bagley III also ruled out for the game against the Thunder, the Mavericks will likely rely on Maxx Christie, Klay Thompson, and Daniel Gafford.