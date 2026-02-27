The Dallas Mavericks will be facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies, and they won't have their star rookie on the floor for the sixth straight game, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Mavericks say Cooper Flagg will miss his sixth consecutive game tonight due to a left midfoot sprain. Memphis is in Dallas on the second night of a home back-to-back. It will be Flagg’s 10th game missed this season,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's uncertain when Flagg will return to action, and the Mavericks may want to stay cautious with his injury. During the All-Star break, Flagg was seen in a boot, which caused a lot of people to raise their eyebrows. Stein reported at the time that the Mavericks were fortunate that his injury was just a midfoot sprain.

“Cooper Flagg was indeed spotted with a boot on his left foot Saturday at Duke's home game against Clemson, but league sources tell The Stein Line that Dallas feels fortunate that last week's MRI results on Flagg only revealed a left midfoot sprain,” Stein wrote. “It is still not known precisely how long the 19-year-old will be sidelined, but the Mavericks appear relieved that the injury was not more serious.”

Flagg was starting to catch fire before his injury, and it was evident that he was figuring things out. The Mavericks made a few moves at the trade deadline, which signaled they were ready to move along with Flagg as the future of the team, and he seemed to be ready for the moment.

It doesn't seem like the Mavericks are too concerned about Flagg's injury, and there should be a chance that he returns at some point this season. As of now, players such as Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson, Brandon Williams, and others will have to step up.