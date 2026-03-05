Andrew McCutchen is going to wear some new threads after signing a minor league deal with the American League West club Texas Rangers. But he's also grabbed attention with a different outfit change.

Following the news that he's been signed by the Rangers to a minor league deal, McCutchen hopped on social media to share a video of himself telling his followers and fans where he will take his talents next without really saying it.

You can check it out here.

Of course, fans have all sorts of reactions to McCutchen's four-second video.

“We’re gonna miss you so much in Pittsburgh, go off king,” said a fan.

“Best wishes Andrew. Thank you for your time in Pittsburgh,” another one commented.

“If you’re not making a Blazing Saddles joke , what are you even doing here Cutch ? I would sign with the rangers JUST for that . Also it’s been a honor watching you play in Pittsburgh!” shared a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“This has to be a little natural, seeing how you're from Fort Meade,” a comment read.

“🤣🤣 you’re the best Cutch. Enjoyed having you in Philly. Best of luck this year!,” said a different social media commenter.

A veteran outfielder and former National League Most Valuable Player with the Pittsburgh Pirates, McCutchen stands to make $1.5 million more if he makes the 40-man Rangesrs roster. While there's no guarantee that he'll get to that, it's a chance that McCutchen is seemingly okay with, as he looks to continue his baseball career.

McCutchen could be a versatile bench asset for the Rangers, who could use his talents against left-handed pitchers. In his career, he is batting .289/.387/.514 versus southpaws with 104 home runs and 317 RBIs.