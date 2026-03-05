Andrew McCutchen is going to wear some new threads after signing a minor league deal with the American League West club Texas Rangers. But he's also grabbed attention with a different outfit change.
Following the news that he's been signed by the Rangers to a minor league deal, McCutchen hopped on social media to share a video of himself telling his followers and fans where he will take his talents next without really saying it.
You can check it out here.
— Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) March 5, 2026
Of course, fans have all sorts of reactions to McCutchen's four-second video.
“We’re gonna miss you so much in Pittsburgh, go off king,” said a fan.
“Best wishes Andrew. Thank you for your time in Pittsburgh,” another one commented.
“If you’re not making a Blazing Saddles joke , what are you even doing here Cutch ? I would sign with the rangers JUST for that . Also it’s been a honor watching you play in Pittsburgh!” shared a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.
“This has to be a little natural, seeing how you're from Fort Meade,” a comment read.
“🤣🤣 you’re the best Cutch. Enjoyed having you in Philly. Best of luck this year!,” said a different social media commenter.
A veteran outfielder and former National League Most Valuable Player with the Pittsburgh Pirates, McCutchen stands to make $1.5 million more if he makes the 40-man Rangesrs roster. While there's no guarantee that he'll get to that, it's a chance that McCutchen is seemingly okay with, as he looks to continue his baseball career.
McCutchen could be a versatile bench asset for the Rangers, who could use his talents against left-handed pitchers. In his career, he is batting .289/.387/.514 versus southpaws with 104 home runs and 317 RBIs.