The Dallas Mavericks struck gold this season when they picked up undrafted point guard Ryan Nembhard on a two-way contract, and the team officially signed him to a standard deal after waiving veteran Tyus Jones, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The signing of Ryan Nembhard brings the Mavericks’ current roster to 15 standard contracts. Tyus Jones was originally thought to be finishing out the season with the Mavericks, but he reportedly approached the team about a release so he can join a playoff contender, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Waiving Jones might not be the last roster mover the Mavericks make this weekend. With Sunday being the deadline for players to be waived in order to be eligible to play in the playoffs, the Mavericks are awaiting a decision from Khris Middleton as well, as per Siegel. Middleton was acquired at the trade deadline, and will have plenty of playoff teams interested in his services should he hit the buyout market.

Article Continues Below

In Nembhard, the Mavericks have a young-ish guard who can be a part of the team’s future. He was limited to the amount of NBA games he could be active for under his two-way contract, and he had nearly run out of days of eligibility.

He’s appeared in 38 games this season, including 17 starts, at a little over 18 minutes per game. He had been averaging 6.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 37.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 76.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks are currently 21-38 and in 12th place in the Western Conference standings. With each passing day, a run at the play-in looks less likely.