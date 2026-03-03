The Dallas Mavericks face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, and Cooper Flagg once again sits at the center of the injury report. Flagg is listed as doubtful with a left midfoot sprain suffered during the February 10 game against the Phoenix Suns. The standout rookie has missed the past seven games, and his potential return remains uncertain as Dallas prepares for Charlotte.

The Mavericks enter at 21–39, No. 12 in the West, looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Hornets, meanwhile, sit at No. 10 in the East and are aiming to extend a four-game winning streak. Here’s everything we know from the injury report about Cooper Flagg and his playing status vs. the Hornets.

Flagg has been one of the Mavericks' few bright spots this season. Through 49 games, he is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 80.4 percent from the line. He logs over 34 minutes per night and carries a heavy offensive load. When he plays, the Mavericks operate with better pace and spacing.

Cooper Flagg injury status vs. Hornets

The Mavericks’ injury report makes Flagg’s availability especially important as Dallas looks to halt its slide in the Western Conference standings. Several players are listed as out or questionable, shrinking the margin for error if Flagg cannot suit up.

With multiple rotation pieces missing or limited, Dallas faces a steeper challenge against a Hornets team riding momentum. His absence would leave the Mavericks without their primary offensive engine.

Charlotte enters with confidence after stringing together four straight wins. The Hornets will view this matchup as a chance to continue climbing in the East while capitalizing on a struggling opponent. If Flagg were to play, the game could also feature an intriguing Rookie of the Year subplot against fellow contender Kon Knueppel.

For Dallas, this game is about stopping the bleeding. For Charlotte, it is about sustaining momentum. And at the center of it all is Flagg’s recovering left foot.

So when it comes to the question of is Cooper Flagg playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer now leans toward no. He carries a doubtful designation. Dallas may remain cautious as he works his way back from the midfoot sprain.

Mavericks injury report

Marvin Bagley III: OUT (neck sprain)

Moussa Cisse: QUESTIONABLE (Two-way player)

Cooper Flagg: DOUBTFUL (left midfront sprain)

Kyrie Irving: OUT (left knee surgery)

Dereck Lively II: OUT (left foot surgery)

Naji Marshall: OUT (right finger contusion)

Caleb Martin: PROBABLE (low back soreness)

John Poulakidas: QUESTIONABLE (Two-way player)

Tyler Smith: QUESTIONABLE (Two-way player)

Klay Thompson: QUESTIONABLE (right adductor contusion)

P.J. Washington: QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)

Hornets injury report

Tosan Evbuoman: OUT (Two-way player)

PJ Hall: OUT (Two-way player)

Liam McNeeley: OUT (on assignment)

Antonio Reeves: OUT (Two-way player)

Coby White: OUT (left calf injury management)